Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-0 loss to Tigers

The Yankees dropped their second consecutive spring training game on Sunday afternoon, falling 4–0 to the Detroit Tigers. The offense never found its rhythm, mustering just five hits while drawing one walk and striking out nine times.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger each picked up a hit, with Bellinger continuing to look sharp both at the plate and in center field. J.C. Escarra, Rafael Flores, and Juan Matheus were the only other Yankees to record hits.

Rafael Flores Shows His Potential

Flores, a promising young catcher in the Yankees’ system, made the most of his lone at-bat, lacing a single to left field. His offensive upside is intriguing, especially considering his production last season in Double-A. Over 65 games, the 24-year-old slashed .274/.359/.519 with 15 homers and 33 RBIs. If he continues to hit, he could position himself as a future depth option behind the plate.

Sean Boyle Solid, Fernando Cruz Struggles

On the pitching side, Sean Boyle put together a strong outing, tossing three scoreless innings while scattering four hits and striking out two. Boyle is one of several arms vying for a depth role in the Yankees’ system, and performances like this will keep him on the radar.

Fernando Cruz, however, had a rough go. The newly acquired reliever allowed three runs on three hits over just one inning, including a two-run homer to Dillon Dingler. Cruz is working on incorporating a cutter into his arsenal, which could explain some of the hard contact. Spring training is the time to tinker, but the Yankees will be hoping for better results as he settles in.

Jasson Domínguez’s Tough Moment in Left Field

Jasson Domínguez had a frustrating moment in left field, losing a flyball in the sun. Manager Aaron Boone addressed the play after the game, making it clear that he expects Domínguez to adjust to the position.

“There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to handle left field,” Boone said.

Domínguez is still transitioning to the outfield after primarily playing center, and while mishaps like this are common early in spring, the Yankees want to see him improve his reads and routes.

Looking Ahead to Monday’s Matchup

The Yankees will look to get back on track Monday afternoon at 4:05 PM when they take on the Boston Red Sox. Carlos Carrasco will get the start, as the team continues to evaluate its pitching depth early in camp.