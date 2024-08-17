Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-0 loss to Detroit

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong start to the series, the New York Yankees encountered a setback on Saturday afternoon, losing 4–0 to the Detroit Tigers. The loss was marked by a lackluster performance from both the mound and at bat.

The Yankees Need More From Rodon

Carlos Rodon, the lefty starter for the Yankees, struggled significantly during his outing. He pitched only 3.1 innings, during which he surrendered seven hits and four earned runs, increasing his season ERA to 4.34. Despite his efforts, which included five strikeouts, Rodon’s inconsistency has been a challenge for the Yankees this season, especially following an excellent outing against the Texas Rangers on August 10.

Offensive Woes

The Yankees’ offense couldn’t muster much against Detroit’s pitching. Keider Montero, holding a 5.28 ERA this season, surprisingly dominated the Yankees’ lineup. Over five innings and 87 pitches, he and reliever Tyler Holton, who pitched three innings of one-hit ball, silenced the Yankees’ bats. The top five batters in the lineup combined for seven strikeouts, leaving the offense floundering.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe each collected a hit, but it was Oswaldo Cabrera who stood out by going 2-for-3, showcasing himself as the day’s most effective Yankee at the plate.

Bullpen Holds, But Damage Done

While the Yankees’ bullpen performed admirably, combining for 4.2 scoreless innings, the damage was done early with Rodon allowing all four runs before the third inning concluded. This early deficit proved too challenging to overcome, highlighting ongoing issues with the starting pitching’s reliability.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees hope to rebound in the series finale on Sunday night, with Marcus Stroman taking the mound. Coming off a decent outing against Texas, where he allowed one earned run over five innings, Stroman’s performance will be pivotal. However, with his velocity remaining at career lows, his starts continue to be a gamble.

This series against Detroit has exposed some of the Yankees’ vulnerabilities, particularly in sparking and sustaining offensive rallies and securing consistent starts from their rotation. As they move forward, addressing these issues will be crucial for maintaining their competitiveness in a tight American League East race.