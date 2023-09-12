Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-2 Game 1 win over Boston

In the face of inclement weather that canceled Monday night’s match-up, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox finally clashed in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon (3-2). Randy Vasquez, the Yankees’ starting pitcher, lasted 3.2 innings, giving up only three hits and two earned runs over a span of 60 pitches. Holding an impressive 2.67 ERA this season, Vasquez passed the baton to young arm Jhony Brito, who sailed through 2.1 innings while allowing only three hits and zero earned runs.

Ninth-Inning Drama: The Bullpen’s Near Miss

Although most of the bullpen pulled through, Clay Holmes almost cost the Yankees the game. In a tense ninth inning with the Yankees leading by just one, Holmes walked three consecutive batters. The air was thick with tension, but he miraculously turned things around, inducing a double play to close the game. To say it was a close call would be an understatement.

Yankees’ Offense: Hits and Misses

On the offensive side, the Yankees struggled with only five hits and a whopping 14 strikeouts. DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and Kyle Higashioka emerged as the sole contributors. Higashioka, the team’s backup catcher, had a particularly good day, collecting three hits and serving as the linchpin for the offense. Despite a modest .233 batting average and .275 OBP this year, Higashioka has proved to be the team’s top offensive catcher, especially now that Jose Treviño’s season has come to a premature end due to a right wrist tear.

Hero of the Day: Gleyber Torres

Torres was the undeniable hero, driving in two critical runs with a single to right field in the sixth inning. Currently enjoying a strong year, he boasts a .269 batting average, a .338 OBP, and a .461 slugging rate.

A Much-Needed Win for the Yankees: Climbing the American League Ladder

The day was mostly quiet for the Yankees’ offense, but they managed to clinch a narrow win, inching closer to a .500 season record. With the Boston Red Sox just one game ahead in the American League standings, the Yankees are hustling to escape the basement and end the season on a high note, if not a dignified one.

Post-Game Update: Jonathan Loaisiga Out for the Season

After the high-stakes game, Manager Aaron Boone announced that Jonathan Loaisiga, a vital arm in the bullpen, will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to right elbow inflammation. It’s yet another unexpected blow for the team as they strive to improve their standing in the season’s final stretch.