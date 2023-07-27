Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-1 win over Mets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the second game of the Subway Series, the New York Yankees rebounded from a disappointing first match against the Mets, thanks to a remarkable performance from starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (3-1). Having previously conceded six runs against the Los Angeles Angels on July 19, Rodon came back with a vengeance in this game, allowing just one earned run and four hits, and striking out four batters across 5.2 innings.

Rodon’s Timely Performance Amid Playoff Push

Rodon’s fantastic performance couldn’t have come at a better time as the Yankees desperately vie to remain in contention ahead of the trade deadline. However, the Los Angeles Angels’ decision to make a playoff push has seen superstar Shohei Ohtani taken off the market.

Yankees’ Offense Needs More Firepower

The Yankees’ offense was less spectacular, recording six hits and a mere three runs – a tally that won’t win most games. This echoes a worrying trend observed in recent weeks: the Yankees relying on exceptional pitching performances to compensate for their faltering offense.

A Night of Mixed Performances

While Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres contributed one hit each at the top of the order, it was Harrison Bader who stole the show, securing three hits from four at-bats and scoring two runs.

However, the Yankees will need more from players like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo who, disappointingly, failed to get on base in eight combined at-bats.

Harrison Bader’s Resurgence Amid Volatile Spell

Bader’s performance has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but he was due a good night. Despite a July average of .242 and an OBP of .279, he is currently enjoying a four-game hit streak and seems to be building momentum.

Anticipating Aaron Judge’s Return and Upcoming Challenges

Looking ahead, the Yankees anticipate activating slugger Aaron Judge on Friday after a rest day on Thursday, just in time to face the Baltimore Orioles. The upcoming stretch of games against Baltimore, Tampa, and Houston will be challenging. Hence, general manager Brian Cashman needs to reinforce the team before the best options disappear from the market.