Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-1 win over Mariners

Jun 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) takes the ball from starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) after taking him out of the game during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees successfully snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Seattle Mariners 3–1. The victory marked their 40th win of the season, offering a much-needed boost amidst their ongoing offensive struggles.

Gerrit Cole: A Shining Beacon on the Mound

The Yankees did just enough offensively to get over the hump, but the star of the night was undoubtedly Gerrit Cole. He managed to completely shut down the Mariners over 7.1 innings of action.

Cole was outstanding on Tuesday night, allowing only four hits and one earned run. He struck out eight batters across 105 pitches, lowering his ERA to a team-best 2.64 for the season. Without Cole, the Yankees’ starting rotation would be in disarray.

Carlos Rodon’s Promising Return

In other good news, Carlos Rodon, the team’s top free-agent signing, demonstrated his recovery is on track during an efficient performance with Double-A Somerset. He surrendered one hit and struck out five batters across 42 pitches, hinting at his steady comeback.

Rizzo, Bader, and McKinney Lift Yankees Offensively

Offensively, the Yankees tallied eight hits and struck out six times. The bottom of the order featuring Harrison Bader, and Billy McKinney, significantly contributed to the team’s damage control. Anthony Rizzo broke out of his cold streak by securing three hits and an RBI for the evening. Bader, in his first game back from injury, added a hit, while McKinney launched a two-run homer in the second inning, driving in Bader.

Clay Holmes: A Dependable Relief Pitcher

Relief pitcher Clay Holmes performed remarkably to close the game. Across 21 pitches in 1.2 innings, he struck out two batters, reducing his ERA to 2.35 for the season. He has conceded just one earned run over his last 20 appearances.

Ongoing Offensive Struggles for the Yankees

On the downside, the Yankees’ offensive woes persist, particularly from players like Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton struck out twice across four at-bats, hitting a dismal .122 with a .234 OBP and .527 OPS in June. With just one hit in his last four games and five in his last 41 at-bats, Stanton’s performance is alarming.

With Aaron Judge currently rehabilitating from a toe injury, the Yankees are desperate for their big names to step up and deliver. Unfortunately, both Stanton and veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson have yet to make significant impacts.