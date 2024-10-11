Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-1 ALDS win over Royals

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees clinched their place in the ALCS on Thursday night with a 3–1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the ALDS. They now await the winner of Game 5 between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. Whoever emerges victorious from that matchup will face the Yankees, but they will be at a slight disadvantage with one less day of rest, adding pressure to their starting rotation and bullpen.

Gerrit Cole Dominates on the Mound

Gerrit Cole was the star of the night for the Yankees, delivering a much-needed performance after a shaky Game 1 outing. Cole pitched seven strong innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters. He was efficient, throwing 87 pitches, 63 of which were strikes, keeping the Royals’ offense in check. The Yankees needed Cole to step up, and he delivered a masterclass when it mattered most.

The bullpen also continued to impress, with Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver combining for two innings of scoreless relief. They struck out three batters between them, shutting down the Royals in the late innings. Holmes has been lights out recently, but it’s Weaver who has been turning heads. Despite relying primarily on a four-seam fastball and change-up, Weaver has generated numerous swings and misses, making him a key weapon in the Yankees’ bullpen.

Offense Shows Plate Discipline but Struggles with RISP

While the Yankees only managed three runs, they collected eight hits, drew five walks, and struck out just four times. Their plate discipline was solid, but once again, they struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position. In the first inning, with one man on, Aaron Judge grounded into a double play, squandering an early opportunity. Fortunately, Juan Soto came through with an RBI single, driving in Gleyber Torres, who had doubled to start the game.

The Yankees will need to improve their situational hitting in the ALCS, especially when opportunities arise with runners on base. However, they did see positive signs from Judge, who went 1-for-2 with a hit, a run, and two walks—his best game of the postseason so far.

Stanton Continues to Shine

One of the biggest contributors to the Yankees’ offense in the postseason has been Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton has been on fire, hitting .375/.444/.688 since the start of the playoffs. In Game 4, he added two more hits, an RBI, and a walk, continuing to be a consistent threat in the heart of the Yankees’ lineup. His MVP-caliber performance has provided the team with a significant boost, and if he continues at this pace, he will be a key factor in the ALCS.

Question Marks Remain in the Lineup

Despite the positives, there are still some concerns in the Yankees’ lineup. Austin Wells, batting cleanup, has yet to find his rhythm in the postseason. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 4 and has struggled to get on base. Manager Aaron Boone may consider making adjustments to the batting order, possibly moving Stanton back to the cleanup spot to maximize his production. However, Boone might be hesitant to change the formula that has worked well over the past few games.

First base also remains a question mark, but the Yankees have received strong contributions from Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera in place of the injured Anthony Rizzo. While Rizzo was left off the ALDS roster, there’s a chance he could return for the ALCS, providing the Yankees with one of their most experienced postseason bats. In Rizzo’s absence, Berti has been stellar, picking up a hit and a walk in Game 4 while playing solid defense at first base, despite having only one MLB game of experience at the position before the series.

Yankees Eye ALCS with Rest Advantage

The Yankees now have an extra day of rest before the ALCS, giving them the luxury of deploying Gerrit Cole in Game 2. With the Tigers and Guardians battling it out in Game 5 on Saturday, the Yankees will have a slight advantage, especially as Detroit will likely call on Tarik Skubal to face Cleveland. Regardless of the opponent, the Yankees will need to carry their momentum into the next series, hoping for continued dominance from their pitching staff and more timely hitting from their lineup.