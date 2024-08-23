Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-0 win over Rockies

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees faced off against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in the Bronx, extending their win streak to three games with a 3–0 victory. The Rockies failed to score, with starter Kyle Freeland giving up two earned runs, both solo homers, courtesy of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Stanton and Judge Power the Yankees’ Offense

Stanton has now hit home runs in back-to-back games, while Judge is on pace for 62 homers, giving him a chance to break his own record and become the first player in Yankees history to reach 60 homers in consecutive seasons. The third run came from a fielding error in the fifth inning, allowing Anthony Volpe to score.



Offensive Struggles Persist Despite Win

Offensively, the Yankees managed only five hits but capitalized on the middle of their lineup to secure the win. Starting left fielder Alex Verdugo continued to struggle, getting on base once via a walk but failing to record a hit in six consecutive games, with just three walks during that stretch. Verdugo’s numbers are rapidly declining, and the Yankees have every reason to consider promoting Jasson Dominguez when rosters expand in September to make him their starting outfielder.

The bottom half of the Yankees’ order has been inconsistent, to put it kindly, while the top half, led by Soto and Judge, has driven most of their offensive production.

Strong Pitching Performance Leads the Way

On the pitching side, starter Carlos Rodon had an excellent outing, allowing just four hits and striking out five batters over six scoreless innings. He threw 102 pitches, including 65 strikes, lowering his ERA to 4.16. The bullpen was also stellar, pitching three innings without giving up a hit.

Opportunity to Strengthen AL East Lead

The Yankees have two games remaining against the Rockies, one of the worst teams in baseball, presenting a great opportunity to extend their lead in the American League East. Currently holding a 1.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, who just started a three-game series against the Houston Astros, the Yankees have a chance to widen the gap and secure their position at the top.