Yankees: Good news and bad news from 2-1 loss to Athletics

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner recently voiced his bewilderment over fans’ concerns regarding the team’s June performance. However, the team’s 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night paints a clear picture of the reasons behind fan disgruntlement and apprehension about the team’s roster construction process.

Disappointing Show against the Athletics

Considering the Athletics’ reputation as one of the worst teams in baseball, boasting a dismal 21-60 record and 39 games below .500, the Yankees’ scoring a single run against them seems nothing short of embarrassing. The Athletics arguably have one of the weakest pitching corps in the league, further highlighting the Yankees’ subpar performance.

Performance Analysis

The Yankees managed to tally seven hits while striking out 11 times, with three players striking out twice. The paltry three walks collected by the team and the Athletics’ five total hits with only four strikeouts further underline the frustration.

The only score for the Yankees came from a Josh Donaldson home run in the fifth inning, marking his seventh of the season during a prolonged slump. Other players who managed to record hits were Anthony Rizzo, Jake Bauers, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Volpe. Volpe performed exceptionally well, achieving three hits from four at-bats, which boosted his average to .203 with a .282 OBP.

Rays of Hope

Despite the overall gloom, Volpe’s recent performance may indicate a potential turnaround. The Athletics, given their current form, could be the perfect opponents for him to regain his form.

The Yankees’ pitching staff also contributed significantly, with Jhony Brito giving up only two earned runs over 5.2 innings. The bullpen held strong, allowing just one hit over 2.1 innings and logging a total of 118 pitches. This marks Brito’s second consecutive robust performance.

Ongoing Concerns

Unfortunately, the Yankees find themselves at the bottom of the ranks for at-bats, hits, and runs, particularly with runners in scoring position. If they continue to struggle with hitting when men are on base, their odds of winning diminish significantly, even against underperforming teams like the Athletics.

Looking Ahead

Despite the current challenges, the Yankees are preparing for the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday night. Domingo German will be on the mound against former Yankee JP Sears, giving fans hope for a better performance.