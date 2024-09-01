Yankees: Good news and bad news from 14-7 loss to Cardinals

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees can’t rely on offensive masterclasses to win baseball games. In the postseason, winning by small margins is almost a guarantee. However, the Yankees often find themselves on the wrong side of these close contests. When games are decided by one or two runs, the offense fails to deliver in clutch situations. Meanwhile, their pitching struggles leave them in early deficits. The odds are stacked against the Yankees before the game even unfolds.

The Yankees Got Crushed

Sunday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals wasn’t due to a close margin or a lack of offense. Scoring seven runs should typically be enough to win a game, but allowing 14 runs is disastrous. The Cardinals, a .500 team this year, managed 21 hits against the Yankees.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, who had allowed just one earned run in his previous three performances combined, struggled mightily. He lasted only four innings in the series finale against the Cardinals, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with just two strikeouts. He threw 80 pitches, 48 of which were strikes. Cortes now holds a 4.08 ERA for the season, further complicating the Yankees’ starting rotation.

Bullpen Woes

The bullpen didn’t fare much better. Scott Effross, who was called up on Sunday, immediately gave up two earned runs in just 0.2 innings across three hits. Jake Cousins, Tommy Kahnle, and Ron Marinaccio combined to allow six more earned runs on seven hits. Overall, the Yankees’ relief options failed to support the team, despite a strong offensive showing.

Offense Shows Promise

The offense, however, did its part by picking up 11 hits. The middle of the order shined, with Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm, and Anthony Rizzo combining for six hits and six runs. Gleyber Torres contributed with two RBIs, and Alex Verdugo continued his hot streak with two additional hits and an RBI.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Aaron Boone will undoubtedly be reflecting on the team’s pitching woes rather than its offensive effort.

Reinforcements on the Way

Fortunately, the team has announced that both Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are expected to return next week against the Chicago Cubs, providing much-needed reinforcements. Schmidt is likely to step directly into a rotation spot, while Gil can be utilized in various roles.

Given the volatility and inconsistency of several veterans, Boone faces significant decisions in the coming weeks as the Yankees prepare for the playoffs and finalize their three-man rotation.