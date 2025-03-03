Yankees: Good news and bad news from 12-3 demolition of Pirates

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees put on an offensive clinic Monday night, dismantling the Pittsburgh Pirates 12–3 in one of their most dominant performances of the spring. With their new ace on the mound and several key players stepping up at the plate, the team looked sharp in nearly every aspect of the game.

Max Fried Makes His Spring Debut

Newly signed pitcher Max Fried took the mound for his first spring outing in pinstripes, tossing 2.1 innings while giving up two earned runs and striking out two batters. It wasn’t a flawless performance, but there were flashes of brilliance as he began ramping up for the regular season. Given his track record and the Yankees’ investment—an eight-year, $218 million deal—there’s little concern about his ability to settle in as the spring progresses.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While Fried worked through his first live action, veteran Carlos Carrasco had a bit more trouble finding the strike zone, walking four batters in just 2.2 innings. He managed to escape without giving up any runs, but the free passes are something to monitor moving forward. The bullpen, however, locked things down with three scoreless innings to close out the game, including a solid spring debut from Tim Hill.

Power Surge at the Plate

The Yankees’ offense came alive with a mix of veteran production and exciting contributions from rising prospects. Cody Bellinger chipped in two hits, while Anthony Volpe delivered a strong performance with two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

One of the biggest moments of the night came courtesy of 19-year-old prospect George Lombard Jr., who entered the game late for Volpe and wasted no time making an impact. Lombard launched a home run, driving in two RBIs, continuing his strong start to the spring. He’s now hitting .273/.385/.818 and making a strong case as one of the most exciting young players in the Yankees’ pipeline.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

First baseman Dom Smith also made his presence felt, picking up two hits and four RBIs, while Ben Rice worked a walk and scored a run in his two plate appearances. Meanwhile, Oswald Peraza had an off night, striking out twice in three at-bats, which doesn’t help his case in the heated third base competition.

Uncertainty at Third Base

The Yankees’ ongoing third base battle remains unsettled, and manager Aaron Boone didn’t sound overly confident in the current options. Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera have been the primary contenders, but neither has run away with the job just yet.

With DJ LeMahieu sidelined after tweaking his calf and no clear-cut solution emerging, general manager Brian Cashman could look outside the organization for help. A free-agent signing or trade before Opening Day isn’t out of the question, especially if the internal candidates fail to provide stability at the hot corner.

The Yankees will be back in action Tuesday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies, looking to carry their momentum forward as spring training rolls on.