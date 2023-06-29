Yankees: Good news and bad news from 10-4 win over Athletics

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees dominated the second game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, triumphing on Thursday afternoon 10-4.

This victory follows in the footsteps of Domingo German’s Perfect Game on Wednesday night. The Yankees are set to carry this winning momentum into their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the second consecutive day, the Yankees scored 10 or more runs, amassing a total of 13 hits, two home runs, and only five strikeouts. The starting lineup performed commendably, with nearly every player managing to get on base either through a hit or a walk. At least two hits were recorded by Gleyber Torres, Harrison Bader, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe.

The Yankees’ Resilient Performance

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is gradually bouncing back from a challenging month of June, recording two more RBIs to his credit, and making a total of five in the last two games. Bader has notched five hits in the last two days and seven in the last four games, demonstrating the offensive prowess he showed earlier in the year.

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe continued to impress, adding another two hits to his tally, making it seven in the last three games, including three runs. Volpe is currently batting .212 with a .290 OBP this season.

Given their recent need for robust offensive performances, winning the series should provide the Yankees with the momentum they need to face the inconsistent Cardinals. The Cardinals’ current season record stands at 33–46, potentially giving the Yankees an opportunity to evaluate trade deadline targets.

On the Pitching Front

Pitcher Clarke Schmidt faced some struggles, allowing three earned runs over 5.1 innings. Schmidt delivered 93 pitches, gave up five hits, allowed three walks, and struck out three batters. Despite a few consecutive solid outings, Schmidt’s ERA now stands at 4.37, suggesting a slight downturn in performance.

However, the bullpen compensated with a solid performance, pitching 3.2 innings, giving up three hits and one earned run. Relief pitcher Albert Abreu made a strong impression, striking out two batters in the 9th inning to close the game.

The series against Oakland proved an excellent opportunity for the Yankees to regain their form, especially for high-price veterans who had faltered in the wake of Aaron Judge’s injury absence. Josh Donaldson hit a massive 472-foot home run in the sixth inning, driving in Bader, which could turn out to be a pivotal moment for him.

The Yankees’ hope is that this series win will fuel their confidence and enable them to score consistently, at least until Judge can make his much-awaited return.