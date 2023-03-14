Yankees: Good news and bad news from 10-3 win over Toronto

Mar 14, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game Tuesday evening. Emerging victorious 10–3, the Bombers posted elite offensive numbers against Toronto, securing their eighth win of the spring. Across 34 at-bats, the Yanks tallied 11 hits, six walks and struck out 12 times.

The pitching was solid, with Gerrit Cole enjoying his largest sample size of the action, accumulating 4.2 innings of work.

Unfortunately, this game wasn’t televised, so we don’t have any clips to offer, but here is a comprehensive breakdown of the main takeaways.

Good news for the Yankees:

As mentioned earlier, the Yankees enjoyed 11 hits over 34 at-bats, scoring 10 runs. There were a few stand-out performers in the win, notably DJ LeMahieu, who tallied two hits and a solo shot at the bottom of the 1st inning. Josh Donaldson launched a three-run blast, Estevan Florial went deep, and Oswald Peraza had himself a solo shot in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Ten Yankee hitters recorded at least one hit, and while Peraza was the stand-out prospect, I would be remiss not to mention Andres Chaparro launching a three-run mammoth blast to deep centerfield, traveling 432 feet. He hammered the baseball so hard it left a dent at the top of the batter’s eye in center field, his fourth home run of spring training.

Chaparro is now hitting .333 with a .419 OBP, posting nine hits, four homers, and 11 RBIs across 27 at-bats. The offensive masterclass the Yankees constructed promotes optimism two weeks before opening day. As for the pitching, Michael King and Wandy Peralta enjoyed 2.2 combined innings, giving up two hits and striking out three batters. Ian Hamilton and Tyler Danish both pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Bad news for the Yankees:

There wasn’t a ton of bad news in this contest, but Gerrit Cole struggled over 4.2 innings to a degree. He gave up six hits and three earned runs, striking out six batters and allowing a homer to Rainer Nunez.

Cole has had a few up-and-down performances this spring but is trending in the right direction for the regular season. Offensively, the Yankees performed well, but Giancarlo Stanton struck out twice and Anthony Rizzo struck out three times, tallying a hit over four at-bats. Aside from those two having a few disappointing at-bats, the team performed well as a whole. Even the bad news isn’t overly serious, so we can be happy with the all-around result from today’s game.