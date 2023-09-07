Yankees: Good news and bad news from 10-3 loss to Tigers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees squared off with the Detroit Tigers in the closing game of a three-game series this past Thursday night. With high expectations hanging in the air, Carlos Rodon, the Yankees’ $160 million free-agent acquisition, took to the mound, aiming to improve on his last performance—a five-inning, two-run stint against the Houston Astros.

Carlos Rodon’s Struggles Continue

Unfortunately, the night didn’t go as planned for Rodon. In just 3.2 innings, he gave up a demoralizing seven earned runs on eight hits, including a home run. His strikeout count? A mere four. This less-than-stellar outing saw Rodon’s ERA skyrocket to an unsettling 6.60, marking one of the highest ERAs of his career. Having previously posted dominant seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, Rodon has yet to find that same rhythm with the Yankees, even after securing a lucrative contract with the team.

The plan for now is to give Rodon the innings he needs to accumulate a substantial sample size of work, work that can be meticulously analyzed and built upon during the offseason. It’s not just about this year; there’s hope that Rodon can revert to his top-tier form in 2024.

Yankees’ Relief Pitching and Offensive Struggles

It wasn’t just Rodon who had an off night. Relief pitchers Randy Vasquez, Albert Abreu, and Matt Krook were unable to stem the tide, collectively giving up six hits and three earned runs. The result was a sobering 10–3 loss for the Yankees.

On the offensive front, the team managed only six hits and racked up nine strikeouts. The exception to the underperformance was starting second baseman Gleyber Torres, who tallied two hits and launched a solo home run in the second inning.

Some Silver Linings: Torres and Pereira Shine

Torres continues to be a beacon of reliability, boasting a .275 batting average and a .343 OBP this season. These solid metrics make a strong case for the 26-year-old as a long-term asset for the team. Star outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez reached base once with a walk and a strikeout over three at-bats. Despite two strikeouts apiece from Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe, 22-year-old prospect Everson Pereira provided a glimmer of hope with a double to left field, driving in two runs.

The Road to the Postseason: A Steep Uphill Battle

Though there were some individual standouts, the Yankees saw their five-game winning streak abruptly halted. Just when whispers of a Wild Card comeback were beginning to circulate, this loss put the team a challenging seven games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees now find themselves in a situation where practically every remaining game is a must-win to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.