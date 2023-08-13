Yankees: Good news and bad news following 8-7 devastating loss to Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced a crushing defeat against the Miami Marlins on Sunday (8-7), a game that’s marked as one of the most disheartening losses this season. Despite a lead of 7-3 going into the ninth inning, the Yankees failed to hold on to their advantage, casting shadows over their chances for the playoffs.

Offense and Pitching: Where It All Went Wrong For the Yankees

While the Yankees’ offense has generally been the main concern this season, it was their pitching that unraveled when most needed. The Yankees managed six hits, six walks, and 13 strikeouts, with two home runs boosting their production.

Anthony Volpe contributed his 16th home run of the season, and catcher Ben Rortvedt added his first. Going strong until the seventh inning, the situation deteriorated when primary closer Clay Holmes was brought into the game.

Clay Holmes: A Disastrous Appearance

Holmes, who has been performing well this season, experienced one of his worst games in a Yankees uniform. The 30-year-old came into the game boasting a 2.01 ERA but left with a 2.80 ERA, after conceding three hits, five runs, and a walk, and striking out only one batter in just 0.1 innings.

The downfall began with Yuli Gurriel’s double to centerfield, followed by an infield single, a walk, an error by Holmes, and a triple that tied the game. Relief from Tommy Kahnle was sought, but his walk of Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger’s single drove in the winning run.

Playoff Prospects: Looking Grim

This loss places a severe damper on the Yankees’ playoff aspirations. With an intimidating series against the red-hot Atlanta Braves coming up, their task seems nearly insurmountable.

The Braves, with a 75-41 season record and victories in five of their last six games, could potentially put the final playoff spot in the Wild Card out of reach for the Yankees by next week.

Ownership’s Concerns and Roster Construction

The disheartening state of affairs has led owner Hal Steinbrenner to consider some “tough questions” to ask the front office following the season.

An investment of over $280 million has resulted in one of the worst roster constructions seen in recent years, raising valid questions that demand answers. While manager Aaron Boone could end up as the scapegoat, the reality remains that general manager Brian Cashman assembled a team plagued with the perfect storm of weaknesses and diminished results.

The season’s unfolding for the New York Yankees underscores the need for a critical examination of the strategy, performance, and decision-making that have led to the current predicament. The loss to the Marlins not only adds to the tally but also symbolizes a season of missed opportunities and unmet expectations.