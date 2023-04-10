Yankees: Good news and bad news following 3-2 loss to Guardians

Apr 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) reaches for a ball that landed foul in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees dropped the series opener against the Guardians in their trip to Cleveland, 3-2. It was an offensive nightmare after the 1st inning, and Domingo German did nothing to help out the team. It was an all-around rough night for the boys, and now we turn the page to tomorrow with the ace Gerrit Cole on the bump. Hopefully, the bats will be better, and we’ll capitalize with guys on base.

The bullpen saved the day to a certain extent:

German made his second start of the season, and it was a rough one for him. He only managed to pitch 3.0 innings worth and left two runners on before being pulled in the 4th for Colten Brewer. Domingo had nothing going for him today, as he walked 5 batters, gave up a pair of knocks, and saw two runs cross the plate. He did all that whilst not getting a single strikeout and forced the bullpen to save the day as best they could.

Brewer was elite today and, in his second appearance of the season, thoroughly endeared himself to the fans. He tossed 3.0 shutout innings of pure grit and determination, struck out one, and only gave up two base runners. It was a much-needed outing from him, and he answered the call and then some.

Hamilton followed suit and sadly gave up the lead on a sac fly but was able to work out of trouble from that point on. He went 2.0 innings with the lone run and buckled down in the 9th inning. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, he retired the next two batters. He would strike out three guys, walk three, and provide some quality innings for the team.

Gleyber Torres showed up for the Yankees:

The offense died out almost entirely after they got off to a hot start against Shane Bieber in the first inning. They put two across the board on a Stanton rocket double, and that would be all the runs they see for the night. Giancarlo is finding his groove and hitting rockets, which is exactly what we want to see as the games roll by.

Judge continued his on-base streak and extended it to 43 games. He worked a walk but wasn’t able to get anything else going on the evening. Gleyber Torres was once again the offensive star, as he went 2-3 with a triple and worked a walk. It was his first game in the leadoff spot, and he didn’t disappoint. Willie Calhoun also notched his first hit with the club as he smacked a double down the right-field line. He’s a pure hitter, and I feel like he’ll be getting more ABs as the games pass us by.

The Yankees had a chance to rally back in the 8th inning after Gleyber smacked a leadoff triple past an outstretched Myles Straw. The next three batters would be quickly retired by Karinchak, and that was the moment of complete deflation for the rest of the night. It was a less-than-ideal game all around, but the team looks to bounce back tomorrow.

Cole will take the bump and look to continue on his elite start to the year. He’s been on fire so far and has given up one run — which came around to score after he got called for a pitch clock violation. The Yankees look to even the series tomorrow night against Gaddis. Hopefully, the offense is able to find their groove again tomorrow.