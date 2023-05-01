Yankees: Good news and bad news following 3-2 loss to Guardians

Mar 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get straight to the point: the New York Yankees suffered one of their most disappointing and disheartening losses against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Holding a 2–0 lead entering the 9th inning, all manager Aaron Boone had to do was allow Domingo German to complete the game, as he had thrown fewer than 90 pitches and allowed only one hit.

Regrettably, Boone could not let German finish what he started, removing him after a single to centerfield and inserting a struggling Clay Holmes into a game for which he was simply unprepared.

Good news for the Yankees:

Despite the loss, there were some positives from the game, particularly German’s performance. He pitched 8.1 outstanding innings, yielding just two hits and striking out six batters. Had Holmes not blown the save, German would not have had an earned run on the night.

The Yankees’ supplementary starting pitcher has had a few solid outings this year, striking out 11 hitters and allowing only one earned run in a victory over the Twins on April 15. While his performance has been inconsistent, this was one of his best games of the year, but the Yankees’ offense could not provide enough support.

Bad news for the Yankees:

Offensively, the Yankees managed just six hits and struck out three times. Although the bats made contact and put the ball in play, it was not enough to secure the win. Scoring only two runs and drawing one walk, the only players to record hits were Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and José Treviño. Given that Treviño has hit the team’s last two home runs, it is clear how poorly the offense has been performing.

Sadly for the players, this loss was on their manager. The truth is, when a team is struggling as the Yankees are now, the last thing they need is poor decision-making from the dugout. The obvious choice would have been to either let German finish the game himself or bring in Wandy Peralta, who excels against right-handed hitters and poses a significant challenge for lefties.

Instead, Boone opted for Holmes, who has now allowed four earned runs in his last five appearances. At some point, the Yankees need to start relying on Ron Marinaccio and Peralta as their primary closers, as Holmes has proven unreliable thus far in the 2023 season.

Following this defeat, the Yankees have now lost four consecutive games, scoring a mere six runs and conceding 25. They will aim to bounce back on Tuesday night with Gerrit Cole on the mound, a game they desperately need to win.