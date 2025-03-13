Yankees: Good news and bad news after 8-6 win against Tigers

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It wasn’t the cleanest win, but the New York Yankees flexed their offensive muscle on Thursday afternoon, taking down the Detroit Tigers 8-6.

The Bombers racked up extra-base hits like a grocery list—two doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs courtesy of Jasson Domínguez and Paul Goldschmidt.

Max Fried was sharp on the mound, though the bullpen had its share of turbulence late. Still, New York did enough to secure the win in what was an entertaining spring training contest.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt Looks Locked In

At 36, Paul Goldschmidt is at the point in his career where every season raises the same question: How much does he have left? If his spring performance is any indication, the answer might be “plenty.”

The former NL MVP put on a show Thursday, launching a home run and a double while driving in four runs.

Paul Goldschmidt then sends one over the batter's eye in center, his third HR of the spring traveling an estimated 447 feet makes it 3-1 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 13, 2025

His slugging percentage in the Grapefruit League sits at a blistering .700, making it clear he’s not just here to collect a paycheck—he wants to contribute to a contender. Whether this hot streak carries over into the regular season is the real test, but for now, Goldy looks like he’s in midseason form.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Fried Brings the Heat

Just hours after learning he wouldn’t get the Opening Day start, Max Fried took the mound and delivered a performance that made Yankees fans breathe a little easier.

The $218 million southpaw carved through Detroit’s lineup, allowing just one hit—a solo homer to Gleyber Torres—over four dominant innings.

No walks, three strikeouts, and a lowered spring ERA (now 4.26) made for a tidy afternoon. If the Yankees are going to make a deep run this year, they’ll need Fried to be the ace they paid for. Performances like this are a good sign.

Bullpen Takes the Scenic Route to the Win

The Yankees’ relief corps did its best to keep things interesting down the stretch. Fernando Cruz was electric with the strikeouts but still surrendered a run, pushing his spring ERA to an unsightly 10.13. Tim Hill wasn’t much better, giving up two runs in his lone inning of work.

The ninth inning brought more chaos, as Wilking Rodríguez, Yerry De Los Santos, and Hayden Merda combined to make things a little more nerve-wracking than they needed to be. But in the end, the Yankees held on.

It wasn’t perfect, but power at the plate and a strong outing from Fried were enough to push them past Detroit.