Yankees: Good news and bad news after 7-7 tie vs. Rays

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees had some fireworks from Jasson “The Martian” Dominguez and Ronaldo Hernandez, both of whom drove in two runs apiece to put the team in a position to win. But as baseball often reminds us, no lead is safe, and a few late-inning hiccups from the bullpen resulted in a 7-7 tie against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Will Warren Continues to Show He Belongs

If the Yankees haven’t already penciled Will Warren into their rotation, they might as well grab the sharpie. Injuries have cleared the way for him, and he’s doing everything possible to prove he belongs.

Saturday’s outing was another chapter in his solid spring campaign. Facing a Rays lineup that featured most of their regulars, Warren cruised through four innings, allowing just a lone run. However, the fifth inning was a different story. A pair of singles put him in a jam, and before he could work his way out of it, his day was done.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Both inherited runners came around to score, leaving him with a final line of four innings, three runs allowed. Not perfect, but his spring ERA still sits at a respectable 2.87, a sign that he’s more than holding his own.

Rice Outshines Smith as DH Battle Rolls On

The Yankees’ designated hitter spot is still a game of musical chairs, with Ben Rice and Dom Smith both fighting for at-bats. While neither player has a guaranteed spot on the Opening Day roster, they’re making compelling cases.

Smith had a quiet day at the plate, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout and an RBI, but Rice took full advantage of his opportunities. In just two plate appearances, he notched a hit, drew a walk, stole a base, and scored a run. Smith might still have the edge in the overall competition, but Rice keeps hitting like he’s got a personal vendetta against baseballs.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dominguez Finds His Groove

Jasson Dominguez has been heating up, and Saturday was just another step forward. Over his last two games, he’s racked up three hits, four RBI, and three runs scored. The numbers are finally catching up to the talent.

He even hit a standup triple on Saturday:

Jasson Dominguez drives in Austin wells with a stand-up triple! pic.twitter.com/DrQakeHJU4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 15, 2025

His Grapefruit League slash line now stands at .256/.293/.462, and the trend is unmistakably pointing in the right direction. The Yankees have been patient with him, knowing that raw tools sometimes need time to translate into production. If his recent performances are any indication, the Martian is figuring it out.