Yankees: Good news and bad news after 7-4 loss to Rays

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays showcased one of Carlos Rodon’s stronger performances this year. Despite the team’s earnest efforts, they fell short of achieving their first series win in over a month.

Rodon, back from a left hamstring injury, tossed 84 pitches in 4.2 innings. He allowed just four hits and two earned runs, displaying sparks of his prime by recording seven strikeouts. Given that the Yankees inked Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract, there’s a burgeoning expectation for him to elevate his game and deliver profound value in 2024, especially with aspirations for a healthier team lineup.

Relief Pitfalls and Offensive Droughts

On the flip side, relief pitcher Ian Hamilton conceded four earned runs in merely one inning of play. Albert Abreu’s performance wasn’t too shiny either, surrendering an earned run that led to an explosive, benches-clearing moment after he unintentionally hit Randy Arozarena. The Yankees’ offensive efforts, unfortunately, have been dwindling. They only managed four hits from 31 at-bats, following a meager two-hit performance against Tampa Bay the previous day.

Shining Star: DJ LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu emerges as the lone beacon of consistency. With six hits over his last three games, including three home runs, LeMahieu is fast redefining his season. A late resurgence in form has fans optimistic about his prospects for a stellar 2024 season.

Judge’s Struggles and a Glimmer of Hope

Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ star slugger, however, has hit a rut against Tampa Bay. With three strikeouts on Sunday and a total of eight in the three-game series, Judge’s rhythm seemed disrupted by Tampa’s impeccable pitching. Nonetheless, the Yankees have some cause for celebration.

Young shortstop Anthony Volpe continues to make waves, highlighted by a two-run homer in the fourth inning, marking his 18th for the season. Hitting 20 homers combined with 20 stolen bases would seal an impressive rookie season for Volpe.

Pereira’s Ascension

Another beacon of hope is the recently promoted Everson Pereira. The 22-year-old outfielder added another hit and run to his tally. As the Yankees look ahead and envision Pereira as a potential regular starter, they’re offering him invaluable game time.

Focus on the Future

While the present seems challenging, the Yankees’ broader agenda will likely hinge on preparing for the 2024 season. It’s crucial for the team to capitalize on the remaining games, offering substantial game time to young prospects who could play pivotal roles in the future.