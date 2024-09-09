Yankees’ Gold Glove infielder is hitting a major wall with his offense

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the playoffs draw closer, the Yankees must be firing on all cylinders. Consistency in their offense has been a challenge, often placing immense pressure on superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to carry the load. However, over the past two weeks, both offensive powerhouses have been relatively quiet, forcing the rest of the lineup to step up and supplement their production.

The Yankees Need a Bit More Consistency From Anthony Volpe

One player who has shown both promise and volatility is second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe. The 23-year-old has played 142 games this season, contributing 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. While his slugging metrics have dipped significantly, Volpe has shifted towards more contact hitting.

Currently, he’s hitting .252/.300/.380, with a 22.5% strikeout rate, a 5.9% walk rate, and a 91 wRC+. Notably, Volpe has accumulated 3.4 WAR this year, a substantial improvement from his 1.8 WAR last season.

Progress in Key Areas

Volpe has made strides in areas such as batting average, on-base percentage, and reducing his strikeout rate. His contact-hitting qualities have been evident, but he still ranks in the 11th percentile for expected slugging percentage (xSLG) and the 12th percentile for barrel percentage. His chase rate sits in the 43rd percentile, indicating room for improvement in plate discipline.

Offensive Development Still Needed

Offensively, Volpe still leaves much to be desired. His hard-hit and barrel rates have plummeted compared to last year, when he was more of a power hitter. Although he’s become a better contact hitter, his power has diminished. His hard-hit rate of 35.8% and a low 3.8% barrel rate are concerning, especially when compared to the 9% barrel rate he posted last season.

If Volpe can find a balance between power and plate discipline, he has the potential to blossom into the star the Yankees have always envisioned. His work ethic and raw talent suggest that with time, he can become a more complete offensive player.

Defensive Excellence and Base-Running Skills

Despite the offensive struggles, Volpe has been exceptional defensively. He ranks in the 98th percentile in range, with 13 outs above average and four defensive runs saved over 1,265.2 innings this season. His defensive prowess, paired with his outstanding base-running abilities, makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

A Bright Future

When all is said and done, Volpe has the potential to go down as one of the best defensive shortstops in Yankees history. That alone is a significant achievement, but the final piece of his development puzzle lies in his offensive consistency. By becoming more patient at the plate and making more impactful contact, Volpe can elevate his game to the next level.

The next few years will be crucial for Volpe’s growth and development. With the right adjustments, he can fulfill the high expectations the Yankees have set for him. Time, paired with his work ethic, will be his best ally in reaching that potential.