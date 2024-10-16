Yankees’ Gold Glove infielder has been an unsung hero this post-season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees have entered the postseason needing contributions from every corner of their lineup, and the bottom half has delivered in a big way. During Game 2 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees recorded 11 hits, with five coming from the bottom three batters in the order. This depth has been crucial as New York looks to make a deep postseason run.

Anthony Volpe Heating Up at the Right Time for the Yankees

A key contributor in the bottom of the lineup has been Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe, who struggled offensively in the second half of the regular season but is finding his stride when it matters most.

In the Game 2 victory, Volpe went 2-for-4, scoring two runs and drawing a walk. So far this postseason, he’s hitting .278/.458/.278, and while his power numbers are down, his ability to consistently get on base has been a major asset for the Yankees.

Volpe’s postseason wRC+ of 134 means he’s been 34% better than the average MLB hitter, demonstrating his offensive value despite lacking power. His ability to reach base is crucial, given his speed and baserunning skills. Volpe ranks in the 98th percentile for baserunning run value and in the 84th percentile for sprint speed. This makes him a threat to steal bases and take extra bags, helping to manufacture runs in critical moments.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive Excellence on Full Display

Volpe’s contributions aren’t limited to offense. His defense has been a cornerstone of the Yankees’ postseason success, as he continues to make routine plays and spectacular stops when needed. While third baseman Jazz Chisholm covers the left side of the infield with his range, Volpe focuses more on shading up the middle, protecting against line drives and grounders.

One memorable defensive play came against the Kansas City Royals when Volpe made a diving stop near second base, cutting off a potential game-changing hit. His ability to anticipate and position himself correctly has been crucial to the Yankees’ defense, consistently stifling offensive threats from their opponents.

Gold Glove Contender

Volpe’s defensive prowess hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he is once again a finalist for the Gold Glove award at shortstop. Over 1,416.2 innings this season, he posted a .972 fielding percentage, saved six defensive runs, and recorded an impressive 15 outs above average. His elite glove work has given the Yankees a reliable defensive anchor up the middle, and he continues to perform under pressure in the postseason.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Volpe’s Impact Beyond the Bat

Though his offensive game is still developing, Volpe’s glove and baserunning have been crucial to the Yankees’ postseason success. His ability to contribute on both sides of the ball ensures that even when his bat isn’t producing home runs or extra-base hits, he remains a vital part of the Yankees’ strategy.

As the Yankees push further into the playoffs, Volpe’s continued development and reliability will be key to their success. His ability to step up in high-pressure situations proves that the 23-year-old is poised to be a significant postseason performer for years to come.