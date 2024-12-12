Yankees GM implies no prospect is untouchable in trade talks

This week has been extremely busy for the New York Yankees and their general manager Brian Cashman. Of course, it is to be expected with the team at the Winter Meetings, trying hard to improve their roster and make a statement after losing a difference-maker in Juan Soto.

The Yankees need to add reinforcements to their offense

The Yankees signed Max Fried and reportedly brought back Jonathan Loaisiga, too. But now it’s time to focus on the offense. They are talking with Christian Walker and Alex Bregman among other free agents, but Kyle Tucker is shaping up as a potential trade acquisition.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tucker, Luis Robert Jr., Nathaniel Lowe, or any other potential trade target would probably require the Yankees to give up prospects to make deals come to fruition. It’s the nature of the game. Yes, they also have a surplus in the starting rotation and they can deal from it, but at some point, if the player is really good, teams will likely ask for prospects.

The Yankees are willing to discuss everyone and everything

Cashman knows teams will be eager to acquire the Yankees’ prospects, and is apparently willing to discuss every name in order to make something happen:

According to Max Goodman of North Jersey, Cashman had this to say when asked if prospects like Spencer Jones and Chase Hampton are untouchable this winter:

“I’m always open minded to everything and anything. With certain guys, you’re more willing to discuss. With other guys, you’ve got a lot more trepidation in discussing. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He implied that every prospect is on the table for the right deal, which is the approach he should have. Jasson Dominguez isn’t part of trade rumors as frequently as other prospects on the Yankees because he is expected to have a big role in MLB.

Trading away prospects is always painful, especially for a player with only a year left of team control like Tucker. But the reality indicates that more often than not, prospects don’t reach their ceiling.

The Yankees might not spend big on another free agent (not like Fried, anyway), so the trade market should be an ally for them as they seek to fill their remaining holes: second base, first base, outfield, and relief pitching. They might need to flip a prospect or two, maybe more, but Cashman is willing to sacrifice a bit of future to maximize his current contention window.