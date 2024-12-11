Yankees GM has no regrets about trading for recently departed superstar slugger

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is not wallowing in sorrow over initially trading for Juan Soto last year.

Soto did leave the Yankees this fall and joined their inter-city rivals in the New York Mets on a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal on Sunday night. The Yankees only enjoyed the four-time All-Star’s services for one season and much is now left up to imagination after Soto had the Bronx Bombers three games away from capturing a World Series crown in 2024.

However, Yankees manager Brian Cashman does not have qualms about putting his chips to the front of the table to acquire Soto.

Yankees’ Brian Cashman labels the Juan Soto trade as “perfect”

Per Northjersey.com’s Pete Caldera, Cashman reflected on the blockbuster deal by saying this in part:

“Outside of winning the World Series, it played out perfect, that trade,’’ Cashman said of what it took to bring the Dominican superstar to the Bronx.

“We went in with eyes wide open’’ of the one-and-done possibility with Soto. “(It’s) not a deal we regret, he impacted us in a heavy way.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto’s impact on the Yankees’ success was immeasurable

The Yankees sent five players to the Padres for Soto and Trent Grisham, headlined by the now All-MLB talent Michael King and valued catcher Kyle Higashioka. As much as King has evolved into an elite pitcher on the mound, the impact that Soto had in pinstripes was special.

The 26-year-old posted an incredible career-high 7.9 WAR for the Yankees behind an American League-leading 128 runs scored and 41 home runs. He was the catalyst that propelled them from ALDS and ALCS limbo to the World Series in 2024.

Though the Yankees could not triumph over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and won’t get to run things back with Soto in 2025, there’s no doubt that the deal was the right move. Cashman however, is focused on re-tooling the roster to reach the MLB mountaintop next season and is already on the board with their marquee signing of lefty ace Max Fried on Tuesday.