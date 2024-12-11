Yankees’ Aaron Boone gushes over star free agent relief pitcher

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adding a top slugger or at least multiple starting-caliber players to the offense became a priority for the New York Yankees once it became official they lost the Juan Soto sweepstakes to the New York Mets. That doesn’t mean they don’t have more holes to fill, though. Quite the contrary. There are three pressing needs on the Yankees roster: first base, second base, and the bullpen. They need to add multiple difference-making relievers, as it became clear in the World Series.

Right now, the Yankees have Luke Weaver to lead the relief corps and that’s a good start. Jake Cousins, Mark Leiter Jr., Ian Hamilton, and Cody Poteet should be factors, but there isn’t much more to work with beyond those names because Tim Hill, Jonathan Loaisiga, Clay Holmes, and Tommy Kahnle all hit free agency.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke, on Tuesday, about a free agent reliever who would be of great help: Tanner Scott.

The Yankees manager loves Tanner Scott

“Aaron Boone spoke highly about free agent reliever Tanner Scott, whom the Yankees were interested in trading for last season. He said Luke Weaver’s spot as the closer is not set in stone. Also mentioned Clayton Beeter as an internal candidate that the club is excited about,” Yankees insider Bryan Hoch posted on X.

The Yankees need a proven stopper for the late innings, both in the regular season and the playoffs. Scott could very well be that man. The left-hander had a 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 2024, between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. That kind of production would give the Yankees back of the bullpen a much-needed reliable performer to help Weaver close out games.

The Yankees skipper even implied that Weaver’s position as closer is not set in stone. In any case, having Scott as a co-closer would be beneficial as the team could play the matchups, with one southpaw and one righty. The Yankees could have plenty of competition for Scott, though. They do need him, so expect them to be actively pursuing a signing.