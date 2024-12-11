Yankees could steal high-upside second baseman in multi-player trade with Cardinals

The New York Yankees are looking at multiple avenues to add to their lineup. They need to get creative in upgrading their roster after losing three lineup regulars from the 2024 season: Gleyber Torres (second base), Anthony Rizzo (first base), and Juan Soto (right field). It’s impossible they fill all those slots exclusively with free-agent signings, so the trade market becomes a viable alternative.

Could the Yankees address their needs via trade?

One of the players the Yankees are reportedly looking at is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Still an elite defender at the hot corner, the former Colorado Rockies standout is showing his age on offense. He will be 34 in April and has seen his home run total decrease in three straight seasons (34 in 2021, 30 in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 16 this past campaign). He is also coming off a rather mediocre 102 wRC+.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He does have some bounceback potential playing in a better lineup, with a more talented supporting cast. The Yankees, however, can get creative in the hypothetical deal. If the Cardinals want to get anything of value from the Yankees in exchange for the aging Arenado, they need to include a sweetener. That sweetener could be utilityman Brendan Donovan.

Donovan makes acquiring Arenado a more palatable idea for the Yankees

Donovan is an underrated hitter with nearly unmatched defensive versatility. For that, he won the 2022 NL Gold Glove in the utility position. The 27-year-old lefty hitter boasts a very solid 119 career wRC+, mostly because he does a commendable job working walks and getting on base. He also has sneaky power, which could be aided by playing half of his games at Yankee Stadium.

If the Yankees get Arenado’s lofty contract, they should try to get Donovan (or Lars Nootbar) in the deal somehow. It will all depend on what they are willing to give up, too. Donovan could be the Yankees’ second baseman and do a fantastic job replacing Gleyber Torres while Arenado moves to first base, as he says he is open to.

If Arenado remains at the hot corner, Donovan could play the first base while Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves to the keystone. If they get two players, the Yankees would have alternatives. At this point in his career, Arenado alone isn’t very enticing. Couple him with Donovan, however, and the Cardinals might aspire to a much better return.