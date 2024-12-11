Yankees in ‘hot pursuit’ of Astros star outfielder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are refusing to dwell on losing Juan Soto to the Mets on a record-breaking $765 million deal. Instead, they’ve made bold moves, starting with the signing of star pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract. But the Yankees aren’t done yet. Joel Sherman of the New York Post has reported that they are now in “hot pursuit” of Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, a player who could fill the void left by Soto while addressing multiple team needs.

Astros Interested in Luis Gil

The Yankees’ trade discussions with the Astros reportedly center around Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year. The 26-year-old pitcher is still pre-arbitration and offers enormous value as a controllable asset. Over 151.2 innings in 2024, Gil posted a 3.50 ERA, showcasing his potential to become a long-term fixture in any rotation.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

However, moving Gil for a one-year rental of Tucker would be a calculated risk. The Yankees’ strategy would likely involve extending Tucker long-term, possibly offering him a $400 million deal right away to secure his future in pinstripes. This approach could be a savvy alternative to the costlier Soto contract while still allowing the Yankees to bolster their roster significantly.

Tucker Brings Elite Offense and Defense

Tucker would immediately upgrade the Yankees in several key areas. Despite being limited to just 78 games in 2024 due to a shin injury, Tucker put up incredible numbers. He slashed .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+. When healthy, those metrics put him on par with Soto, and his 4.2 WAR suggests he could have been even more impactful over a full season.

Tucker’s prowess with runners in scoring position further cements his value. In those situations, he hit .310/.468/.500 with a .968 OPS, making him one of the most reliable run producers in the league. Defensively, Tucker is equally impressive, boasting seven defensive runs saved and one out above average last season. His ability to play either center or left field would give the Yankees tremendous flexibility, especially if they manage to retain Jasson Dominguez.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What the Yankees Might Give Up

Acquiring Tucker won’t come cheap. In addition to Gil, the Yankees may need to include a top prospect like Spencer Jones, a corner outfielder rising through their farm system. Another likely trade piece could be Chase Hampton, a promising pitching prospect who missed significant time due to injury but possesses notable upside.

A Strategic Power Play

Adding Tucker would be a masterstroke for general manager Brian Cashman. Not only would it soften the blow of losing Soto, but it would also position the Yankees as a long-term contender by reinforcing their outfield and bolstering their defense and offense. While the cost in prospects will be high, the potential payoff of securing Tucker—both for immediate impact and future stability—makes this a move the Yankees must seriously consider.