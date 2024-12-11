Yankees would have to trade top prospect to land Kyle Tucker

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly exploring a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. To secure Tucker, the Yankees would likely have to part with top prospect Jasson Dominguez, a player who has plenty of MLB upside and is pre-arbitration, making next to no money.

Tucker, who is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, would represent another high-profile acquisition requiring a significant prospect haul.

Tucker’s Impact on the Yankees

Tucker, 27, is one of the league’s elite outfielders, offering a rare blend of offensive and defensive excellence. In 2024, he hit .289/.408/.583 with 23 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+ over just 78 games. His productivity, despite an abbreviated season, underscores his status as a game-changing presence at the top of any lineup. Defensively, Tucker is a former Gold Glove winner, providing seven defensive runs saved and a perfect fielding percentage in 592.2 innings last year.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Adding Tucker would immediately upgrade the Yankees’ outfield, especially after missing out on Juan Soto. However, the cost of acquiring him—both in prospects and the uncertainty of retaining him long-term—raises questions about whether the Yankees can afford to make another high-risk move.

The Price of Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ top outfield prospect, would almost certainly headline the return package for Tucker. At just 21 years old, Dominguez is viewed as a cornerstone talent with elite tools. While he struggled in limited MLB action last year, hitting .179/.313/.304 over 67 plate appearances, his performance in Triple-A was strong, where he slashed .309/.368/.480 with seven homers and a 121 wRC+ across 44 games.

Trading Dominguez would signal the Yankees’ willingness to part with their best young talent for the chance to compete now. However, it mirrors the strategy used in acquiring Soto, a move that saw the Yankees ship out several top prospects for a one-year rental, only to lose Soto to the Mets in free agency.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A Risky Gamble for One Year of Control

With Tucker set to earn a significant payday in 2026, the Yankees would again find themselves in a precarious position. They would need to convince Tucker to sign a long-term extension, something they failed to achieve with Soto. If Tucker enters free agency, the Yankees risk losing both their prized prospect and the player they traded for, leaving the roster with another hole to fill.

Given Tucker’s expected contract demands—potentially in the $500 million range—the Yankees would have to carefully evaluate whether giving up Dominguez and other prospects is a risk worth taking.