Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman hints major pitching move could be coming

Championship windows don’t wait forever—and the Yankees know they’re staring through one that feels as wide open as it’s been in years.

But with Gerrit Cole sidelined, the Bombers may need another big-level arm to keep the engine running deep into October.

General manager Brian Cashman isn’t hiding it either. His latest comments point to an aggressive search for pitching—both in the rotation and bullpen.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cashman reveals summer plans on MLB Radio

Speaking Sunday morning, Cashman was blunt about where the Yankees are heading next: “Pitching, pitching, pitching.”

He confirmed the team will begin surveying the trade market for starters and relievers after the July MLB Draft.

It’s not just depth they’re after—this is about bolstering a rotation that’s done enough but can’t carry the weight forever.

He also noted the team would consider infield options but added confidence in DJ LeMahieu’s return and Jazz Chisholm’s eventual comeback.

Pablo López might top the Yankees’ wishlist

If Cashman wants a splash, Pablo López could be that cannonball.

The Minnesota Twins’ right-hander has been outstanding this year, currently hosting a 2.31 ERA over 50.2 innings.

He’s striking out nearly 10 batters per nine, keeping runners stranded with a 75.3% left-on-base rate and limiting big flies with a 39.3% ground ball rate.

The 29-year-old has been back from the injured list since April 25 and hasn’t missed a beat—he’s allowed just one earned run across his last two starts.

In 11.2 innings over that span, he’s struck out 11 and looked every bit the frontline arm teams crave in a postseason race.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The price will be steep—but so is the upside

López isn’t just a rental. He’s under team control through 2027, which makes him one of the most valuable chips on the summer trade market.

That also means the Yankees would need to part with premium assets—likely a combination of high-level prospects and controllable depth.

But for a team aiming at a World Series run, this is exactly the kind of move that can flip the narrative and ignite a second-half surge.

If they want to maximize Aaron Judge’s MVP-level season and capitalize on unexpected standouts like Ben Rice and Luke Weaver, it’s the move to make.

Starting pitching is strong—but may not be enough

Carlos Rodón is finally living up to the hype. Max Fried has been dominant. Even Will Warren is finding his stride.

But October exposes every crack, and having an extra arm like López could be the final ingredient that transforms a contender into a favorite.

Pairing López with Cole in the postseason—once the ace returns—would give the Yankees one of the most formidable 1-2 punches in baseball.

The Yankees can’t afford to wait too long

Cashman made it clear: they’ll let the market breathe until after the draft. But behind the scenes, they’re preparing.

Names like López, Dylan Cease, and Michael King could start surfacing.

The Yankees are 32–20 and leading the division, but they’re not settling.

This team wants to dominate in October—not just show up.

