Yankees nearly secured Juan Soto on December 11 — but a surprise twist changed everything

Some decisions don’t unfold under the stadium lights or in boardrooms—sometimes they unravel quietly over lunch with the people you trust most.

That’s exactly what happened to the New York Yankees, who were just hours away from keeping Juan Soto in pinstripes for the foreseeable future.

Instead, he’s patrolling the outfield for the Mets, cashing checks from a record-setting $765 million deal.

A Bronx plan derailed at the last second

According to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the Yankees were all but certain Soto would stay.

They had reportedly reached the finish line on a long-term extension by December 11. Then came a simple request.

Soto asked for a little more time—just a few hours to talk things over with his family during lunch.

By the time the Yankees followed up, the conversation had shifted completely.

Encouraged by his inner circle, Soto signed the richest contract in MLB history—15 years, $765 million with an opt-out after 2029.

If the Mets void that opt-out as allowed, it balloons to $805 million. Even the Yankees were inching toward that figure.

What the Yankees lost beyond the bat

This wasn’t just about losing an elite player. It was about the gut punch of being that close.

Soto’s blend of plate discipline, power, and swagger felt tailor-made for the Bronx.

He brought a balance to a lineup known for feast-or-famine results, and fans quickly grew attached to his on-base brilliance.

Now, the Yankees are left wondering if a lunch table was the stage for their biggest free-agent fumble in a decade.

Soto’s numbers are strong, but not elite

So far in 2025, Soto has looked good—but not $800 million good.

He’s slashing .241/.370/.422 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs, posting a solid 125 wRC+.

He’s still 25% better than league average—but well below his usual MVP-level production.

Critics have pointed out his body language and recent controversy around his perceived happiness.

Maybe the enormous contract and spotlight in Queens aren’t what he envisioned after all.

Was this a bullet dodged?

There’s a strange twist in this story: some Yankees fans now feel relieved.

With Soto underperforming slightly and the Yankees flying high offensively, it’s fair to wonder if they accidentally made the right call.

They reallocated that money across Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Devin Williams—three key contributors to a 32–20 start.

Would Soto have lived up to the $50+ million annual price tag?

Or would the pressure and expectations have soured the entire experience?

The ripple effects are still being felt

For now, the Yankees are thriving.

They may revisit the loss of Soto if their bats go quiet in October. But in May, they’re leading the AL East and looking the part of a World Series contender.

Soto, meanwhile, has time to recalibrate, reassert his dominance, and prove this massive commitment wasn’t misplaced.

But it’s still staggering to realize—the Yankees had him.

Then, over lunch, he was gone.

