Yankees give $162 million the Game 2 start for the World Series

Following Gerrit Cole in Game 1, the New York Yankees will roll with Carlos Rodon in Game 2 according to Jon Heyman, as they keep their rotation order in line with what they utilized in the ALDS. The left-hander had a strong series against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, a team with plenty of right-handed hitters that terrorized southpaws all season, but this opponent brings an even more daunting challenge. Through three starts, Rodon is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA, striking out 22 batters across 14.1 innings.

He enjoyed an excellent second half and is looking to deliver a huge start in the World Series as the Bronx Bombers look to bring home their first title since 2009.

Carlos Rodon Gets the Game 2 Nod From the Yankees

Since the All-Star Break, Carlos Rodon has a 3.17 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, as the southpaw has struck out 105 batters over this stretch as well. His stuff has improved thanks to the addition of an excellent changeup, and after an ALCS where Rodon was able to deliver two solid starts and guide the Yankees to two of their four wins in the series, he looks to keep the ball rolling in Los Angeles.

The left-hander has some extended experience against the Dodgers dating back to 2022, as he pitched a season with the San Francisco Giants and squared off against LA three different times. In those three starts, he had a 3.71 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 17 innings, and he’ll have to contend with a lineup that has excellent numbers against left-handed pitching this season.

The Dodgers have nine different position players on their active roster who have a wRC+ above 100 against LHP this season, presenting a massive problem for Carlos Rodon. He has a strong changeup that can throw their offense off alongside a four-seamer and slider that can pick up whiffs, but he’ll have his work cut out for him as the Yankees try to hold down one of the best offenses in the sport.

When you look at how Los Angeles performed against left-handed four-seamers at or above 95 MPH with 17 or more inches of Induced Vertical Break, Rodon might be able to exploit a weakness in their offense. Combining both the regular season and playoff numbers, the Dodgers have a .224 wOBA and .258 xwOBA against those pitches but it is a somewhat small sample size so perhaps it’s just a blip in the radar.

Gerrit Cole gets the ball for the Yankees in Game 1 and Clarke Schmidt will likely get the ball in Game 3, as the World Series begins tomorrow night at 8:08 PM EST.