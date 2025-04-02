Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton playing ‘catch up’ with optimsitic injury update

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are off to a thunderous offensive start this season, but they’re still missing a big name in the middle of their lineup: Giancarlo Stanton. While the veteran slugger rehabs multiple elbow injuries and deals with a lingering calf issue, the Yankees are leaning on rookie left-hander Ben Rice to fill the gap at designated hitter.

So far, Rice has answered the call with authority.

Rice Holding the Line, But Regression Is Inevitable

Ben Rice has been one of the early bright spots in the Yankees’ lineup, flashing the kind of power and poise that made him a spring training standout. But let’s be honest—nobody hits .500 forever. His numbers will regress to the mean, but the Yankees don’t need him to be a superstar. They just need competence, some timely power, and a steady presence until Stanton’s bat returns to the lineup.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Rice is already showing an advanced approach at the plate. His swing decisions have been sharp, and he’s barreling up baseballs with impressive regularity. The Yankees can live with a few slumps if he continues to offer a lefty power bat and lengthen the lineup in Stanton’s absence.

Stanton’s Update Offers Hope

While Rice handles business in the present, Giancarlo Stanton is working behind the scenes to gear up for a second-half return. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old gave an optimistic update about his progress, stating he’s begun light baseball activity following multiple PRP injections that helped calm the inflammation in both elbows.

Stanton acknowledged the obvious—he’s got some catching up to do.

“I’ve got to catch up,’’ he told the New York Post, adding that it all depends on his comfort level in the box. “It depends on timing and how fast I feel comfortable in the box.”

Boone has hinted Stanton will need an “expedited spring training” before joining the lineup again, so the Yankees are keeping expectations measured. But if everything goes according to plan, they could have their slugger back sometime this summer.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Big Second-Half Bat

The Yankees know what Stanton brings when he’s healthy—towering homers, plate presence, and big postseason moments.

Even last season, with all the ups and downs, Stanton still managed 27 homers and 72 RBIs over 114 games. But it was in the playoffs where he truly reminded fans why he’s such a weapon, blasting seven home runs in 14 games and slugging an eye-popping .709.

That’s the version the Yankees are hoping to get back.

Until then, it’s Ben Rice’s show. And if he keeps swinging like this, the Yankees might have a tough decision when Stanton’s ready to return. A good problem to have.





