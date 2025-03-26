Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton injury update is not optimistic

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are bracing themselves for what could be a long, uncertain stretch without Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup.

The 35-year-old slugger hasn’t taken the field this spring and has no firm timeline to start baseball activities. While the team remains hopeful that Stanton can return in time to contribute in the second half — or at least be healthy come playoff time — there’s no sugarcoating the reality: nobody knows when that return might actually happen.

Chronic Injuries Are Mounting

Stanton is currently dealing with tendinitis in both elbows and a calf injury that, according to report, is expected to be a chronic issue moving forward. He’s already undergone three rounds of PRP injections in the elbows, but while those have offered temporary relief, they’ve done little to solve the root of the problem.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Surgery remains on the table, which would sideline him for the majority, if not all, of the 2025 season. For now, Stanton is essentially in a holding pattern, doing little more than treatment and rehab as the team tries to preserve what’s left of his aging body.

Power Still Intact, but the On-Base Skills Are Fading

When Stanton is healthy, he can still mash. He hit 27 home runs with 72 RBIs over 114 games last year, slashing .233/.298/.475. His 116 wRC+ means he was still 16% better than the average major league hitter — thanks almost entirely to his raw power.

But it’s clear that his profile is changing. He hasn’t posted an on-base percentage above .300 since 2021, and the walks that used to help him balance out the strikeouts are drying up. Without a consistent OBP, he’s become a more one-dimensional threat — and one whose availability is never guaranteed.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ben Rice Waiting in the Wings

In Stanton’s absence, the Yankees are turning to rookie Ben Rice, a 26-year-old left-handed bat who showed off his upside this spring. Rice slashed .242/.319/.516 with five homers and 10 RBIs over 20 games and displayed some of the hardest-hit balls of his career.

If Rice can continue to elevate his game into the regular season, there’s a scenario where he offers more total value than Stanton has in recent years — especially when factoring in durability and on-base ability.

For now, Rice will serve as the primary designated hitter while the Yankees wait and see what becomes of their $32 million question mark.