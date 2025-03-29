Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton gets some great injury news

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are finally getting some much-needed positive news on the injury front, and it comes from none other than Giancarlo Stanton.

The 35-year-old slugger has resumed hitting indoors after receiving PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments in both elbows, according to manager Aaron Boone. It’s the first major step forward in weeks, and while the road ahead remains long, it offers a glimmer of hope for the second half of the 2025 season.

A Painful Offseason, But Signs of Life

Stanton has been sidelined for months battling chronic pain in both elbows—an issue that’s been described as more than just typical wear and tear. It’s been enough to shut him down completely and keep him out of any baseball activities until now.

For a while, the possibility of surgery lingered in the air like a dark cloud over the Yankees’ clubhouse.

But as of this weekend, Boone revealed that “it’s been a good couple of weeks,” signaling that the PRP treatments might be doing their job. Stanton is not swinging outside just yet, but any form of batting activity is a step in the right direction.

The Yankees Are Playing the Long Game

There’s no rush, and the Yankees know it. With how cautiously they’ve approached Stanton’s situation, it’s clear the team is prioritizing a healthy return over a fast one.

The hope is that Stanton will be ready for the back half of the season, ideally right around the All-Star break. That would give the Yankees a power boost when it matters most—especially if they’re in the thick of a playoff race.

Still, one setback could shift the timeline entirely, so optimism is being held with a healthy dose of realism.

Why Stanton Still Matters for the Yankees

Despite his declining on-base metrics in recent seasons, Stanton’s power remains a game-changer. He mashed 27 home runs last year in 114 games and had one of the best postseasons in recent memory, slugging .709 with seven homers in just 14 playoff games.

If the Yankees can get anything close to that version of Stanton down the stretch, it could be the X-factor they need come October.

But for now, they’ll take the small victories. He’s swinging a bat again—and for a guy whose elbows were screaming not long ago, that’s a win.