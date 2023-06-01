Yankees getting superb value from unsung bullpen piece

May 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ryan Weber (62) and New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) shake hands following a 10-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Weber, a right-handed pitcher for the New York Yankees, was selected in the 22nd round of the draft. He was never marked as a promising prospect and, since 2015, he has pitched for six different franchises. One could characterize his career as that of a peripheral roster player.

His tenure with the Yankees has similarly been typified. Despite this, Weber is striving to prove that he is capable of more.

After two more scoreless innings, his season’s ERA stands impressively at 2.92. He’s not only offering substantial contributions to the Yankees but is also excelling in a multi-inning role, recently pitching three one-run innings on Friday followed by two flawless innings yesterday.

Weber’s style isn’t about sheer force. He predominantly uses an 88-mph sinker (52.3 percent of the time), which helps him induce poor contact, as reflected by his .208 wOBA.

Weber has proven to be a delightful surprise for the Yankees

Weber didn’t start the season with the Yankees. Following a series of injuries, he was called up on May 11, and since then, he has remained in form.

In his last six appearances, covering 10.1 innings, he has only conceded one earned run. It’s remarkable what he achieves with such low velocity, but his tactical pitching approach and superior command often give him an edge.

There’s a possibility that as the Yankees regain their health, Weber might be relegated to the minors. After all, he inked a minor league contract with the team. However, with his superb performance, he is making a compelling argument to remain on the roster indefinitely.

Weber has proven to be a cost-effective asset for the Yankees. Who could have predicted he would secure a spot in manager Aaron Boone’s trusted circle?