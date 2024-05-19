Yankees getting mind-blowing offensive value from defense-first catcher

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees C Jose Trevino is enjoying the best offensive season of his Major League career. Known for his defensive prowess behind the plate, his offensive production has helped bolster an already dangerous Yankees lineup in the early part of the season.

Trevino is Bouncing Back for the Yankees

After a breakout 2022 season, which saw Trevino make his first All-Star team and win Major League Baseball’s Platinum Glove Award for his work behind the plate, the defensive stalwart took a step back in 2023, hitting just .210 with four home runs in just 55 games. However, Trevino seems to be back in his All-Star form so far in 2024.

Mar 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) is congratulated in the dugout after he scored a run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-year-old is enjoying a career year at the plate. So far this season, Trevino is batting .286 in 84 at-bats, which is by far his career-high, while carrying an impressive .794 OPS, which is also a career-high.

Trevino’s OPS ranks fourth on the team, and his 128 WRC+, well beyond his previous career-high of 92 WRC+ set back in 2022, ranks fourth as well, ahead of Anthony Volpe (124 WRC+) and Anthony Rizzo (109 WRC+)

Trevino is Red Hot at the Plate

Trevino has turned up the heat over the past month. In his last 22 games since April 13th, Trevino is hitting .348, clubbing all five of his home runs on the season, and driving in 14 RBIs while boasting an impressive .947 OPS, the third-highest on the Yankees in that span behind only Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge. The 2022 AL All-Star could easily make a run at his second career All-Star appearance this summer if he continues to swing a hot bat.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Trevino has been in a platoon role with C Austin Wells all season but nonetheless has made his mark on a Yankees lineup that ranks first in the AL in home runs, RBIs, runs scored, on-base percentage, and OPS.

Jose Trevino has been one of the best catchers in Major League Baseball through the first 47 games of the regular season. His production has further bolstered a deep Yankees lineup from top to bottom and has helped the push New York out of the gates to the tune of a 32-15 record, the best in the American League and second in Major League Baseball behind the Philadelphia Phillies.