Yankees getting impeccable health from $12.5 million investment

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been searching for some reliability at first base for the past two seasons, and they’re hoping Paul Goldschmidt is the answer. Bringing him in on a $12.5 million deal is a calculated gamble, especially given his dip in production last year. But if there’s one thing Goldschmidt has proven throughout his career, it’s that he shows up.

A Risk Worth Taking

At 37, Goldschmidt isn’t the force he was when he won the National League MVP in 2022. Those days of slugging his way to a .981 OPS feel a bit distant after a 2024 season where he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a league-average 100 wRC+.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That’s a significant drop-off from his peak years, and it raises the question of how much he has left in the tank. But baseball is often about context, and Goldschmidt spent last season on a Cardinals team that was stuck in neutral. St. Louis has been teetering between contention and a soft rebuild, which doesn’t exactly light a fire under a veteran who has been to the postseason six times in his career.

A move to the Yankees, a club with real championship aspirations, could be the change of scenery he needs to recapture some form.

Dependability at a Position That’s Been Anything But

While Goldschmidt’s numbers last year were underwhelming, one thing that hasn’t wavered is his durability. Outside of the shortened 2020 season, he hasn’t played fewer than 150 games in a full year since 2014. That kind of availability is something the Yankees have lacked at first base.

Anthony Rizzo, after a strong first half in 2023, suffered a concussion that derailed his performance, and he never fully recovered in 2024–not to mention a fractured arm he suffered. The Yankees had to shuffle DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and even Jon Berti into first base duties at times, a less-than-ideal situation for a club trying to win a championship.

With Goldschmidt, they’re getting a player who will take the field almost every day and provide at least league-average production, if not more.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Cheaper Alternative With More Upside

The financials also make this move appealing. The Yankees declined Rizzo’s $17 million option for 2025, which included a $6 million buyout. Essentially, they paid extra money for a player who won’t be on the roster, yet they’re still saving $4.5 million by going with Goldschmidt instead. Given that first base has been a weak spot for two years, this is a cost-effective way to try and solidify the position.

Hoping for One More Quality Year

Goldschmidt isn’t here to be an MVP again, but if he can rediscover some of his power and maintain his durability, he’ll be a major upgrade at a spot that’s been a revolving door for the Yankees. Even a slight resurgence could make this one of the savvier moves of the offseason.