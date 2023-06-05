Yankees getting extraordinary value from back-end starting pitcher

Jun 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Yankees‘ starting rotation has been plagued by injuries this season, one consistent presence has been Domingo German. Despite a 10-game suspension for having an excess of sticky substance on his hands, German has had an impressive 2023 season so far.

German was exceptional in Tuesday night’s final match of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed only four hits and one earned run over 6.2 innings, striking out six batters.

A single poor pitch out of 99 resulted in a J.D. Martinez home run in the seventh inning. However, the Yankees managed to win a tight contest, thanks to an Anthony Volpe two-run homer in the ninth inning.

The Yankees are getting extraordinary value from Domingo German:

Remarkably, German now boasts a 3.69 ERA, the second-best figure on the team, surpassed only by Gerrit Cole. With 59 strikeouts across 61 innings, his strikeout rate is commendable, and he has seen considerable success in recent weeks.

Indeed, in the month of May, he has maintained a 2.54 ERA, which includes 20 strikeouts and 32 induced ground balls over 28.1 innings.

Examining his specific pitching repertoire, German employs a curveball, four-seam fastball, change-up, and sinker. His curveball usage has been notably high this year, exceeding 40%. This pitch has yielded a batting average against of just .151, with an impressive 37.9% whiff rate and a 31% put-away rate. He has secured 36 of his 59 strikeouts with this specific pitch, which averages 82.2 mph and exhibits 11% more horizontal movement than the average pitcher.

While his four-seam fastball has had some difficulties this year, his curveball and change-up combination continues to confound opposing batters, reducing his ERA with each successive performance.

Given that the Bombers are still anticipating the return of their $162 million free-agent acquisition, Carlos Rodon, they needed someone from their reserve pool to rise to the occasion.

Fortunately, German has been delivering an All-Star-level performance over the past month, providing a reliable starter in the rotation and offering ample support to the offense.