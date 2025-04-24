Yankees get back red-hot outfielder hitting .320

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are getting set for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Friday, and they’ll have a key contributor back in the fold—outfielder Trent Grisham.

After being placed on the paternity list earlier this week, Grisham returned Thursday and is playing like a man on a mission.

Is Trent Grisham Forcing His Way Into the Yankees’ Everyday Lineup?

Grisham, 28, is putting together a monster campaign at the plate. He’s slashing .320/.393/.700 over 20 games with six home runs, 13 RBIs, a 19.6% strikeout rate, and an 8.9% walk rate.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That amounts to a 215 wRC+, meaning he’s been 115% better than the average MLB hitter.

That’s not just a hot streak—it’s elite territory.

He currently ranks in the 94th percentile in both xwOBA and xSLG. Grisham has also posted a 51.3% hard-hit rate and is averaging a 21.8° launch angle, the highest of his career.

The refined open stance at the plate seems to be paying off, allowing him to drive the ball consistently to right field with power.

Gold Glove Defense and a Bat That Can’t Be Benched

It’s not just offense—Grisham continues to deliver on the other side of the ball too.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He owns a perfect fielding percentage and one defensive run saved over 131 innings, reaffirming his Gold Glove pedigree.

Manager Aaron Boone has had no choice but to get creative, slotting Grisham into center field and giving Aaron Judge occasional days off to serve as the designated hitter just to keep the bat in the lineup.

As Grisham continues to surge, the Yankees may have to consider adjusting the outfield rotation even further to maximize his production.

Popular Reading