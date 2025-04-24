Yankees V Blue Jays Series Preview: Old horse needs a big day

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Friday, April 24. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Yankees to gain momentum against a division rival.

Carrasco Takes the Mound in Series Opener

Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco is slated to start the first game of the series. Carrasco has experienced a challenging start to the season, with a 6.53 ERA over 20.2 innings.

Despite a strong outing against the Kansas City Royals on April 14, where he allowed just one run over five innings, his subsequent performance against the Tampa Bay Rays saw him surrender four earned runs in four innings. With a strikeout rate of 6.53 per nine innings and a ground ball rate of 38.2%, Carrasco’s effectiveness has been inconsistent.

Fried vs. Gausman: A Pitching Duel in Game Two

In the second game, left-hander Max Fried will take the mound for the Yankees. Fried has been a standout performer this season, boasting a 1.42 ERA over 31.2 innings. His control and ability to induce ground balls have been key to his success. Opposing him will be Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays, who has a 5.02 ERA this season. Gausman has struggled with consistency, and the Yankees will look to capitalize on that.

Schmidt Aims to Rebound in Series Finale

The series finale will feature Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees. Schmidt, returning from a shoulder injury, has a 7.45 ERA over 9.2 innings in his two starts this season. His recent outing against the Kansas City Royals showed promise, with 5.2 innings pitched and three runs allowed. The Yankees are hopeful that Schmidt can continue to build on that performance and provide stability at the back end of the rotation.

