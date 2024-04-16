Yankees get one step closer to essential infield reinforcement

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Given the infield’s desperate need for reinforcements, given its lackluster defensive efficiency, the return of DJ LeMahieu should certainly help boost the Yankees‘ overall production.

He has been rehabilitating from a bruised right foot after fouling a ball off during spring training. The Yankees placed him on the 10-day injured list, and he is nearing a return.

The Yankees Need DJ LeMahieu Back

The 35-year-old is set to begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, and he should slot right back in at third base in the absence of Jon Berti, pushing Oswaldo Cabrera into his usual utility role.

Last season, LeMahieu had a disappointing campaign, hitting .243/.327/.390, including 15 homers and 44 RBIs, with a 101 wRC+. However, his numbers after the All-Star break spiked significantly. He hit .273 with a .377 OBP, showcasing his upside and that he’s capable of producing at a high level despite his age and consistent injury issues.

In his absence, Cabrera has played well, but the 25-year-old is better suited for a utility role. Over 13 games, he’s hitting .292/.346/.521, including three homers and 12 RBIs. His defense at third base has been a bit spotty, with a .912 fielding percentage and -2 outs above average. DJ should improve on those significantly, reinforcing a unit that could use a fresh pair of legs.