Yankees get key infielder back after scary shoulder injury

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After stumbling through a frustrating weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees are hoping a fresh start on Monday will help them right the ship.

Their opponents: the San Diego Padres. The Bronx Bombers are shaking up the lineup and welcoming a familiar face back to the diamond.

Volpe Returns After Scare

Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ spark plug at shortstop, is back in the lineup and slotted sixth in the batting order. His return comes just two days after a scary moment in Saturday’s game, when he dove for a grounder near third base and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

He heard a pop—never a good sign—and a few plays later, bobbled a double-play ball that ultimately opened the door for Tampa’s go-ahead run.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At the time, fans wondered if the injury had lingered through that miscue. Turns out, it had.

Volpe sat out Sunday’s game, a second straight loss to the Rays, but medical scans gave the Yankees the green light. The X-rays and MRI were clean, and after moving well in recent hours, the young shortstop is good to go.

More Than Stats

Volpe’s numbers don’t leap off the page—he’s carrying a .768 OPS with five homers, ten doubles, and four stolen bases—but his value stretches beyond the box score.

He’s a high-upside player with quick feet, sharper instincts, and the kind of presence that quietly holds a defense together like a good book spine. The Yankees are clearly better when he’s healthy and playing shortstop.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Shuffled Lineup

The lineup around Volpe has been retooled. Trent Grisham gets the leadoff nod, followed by Aaron Judge and rookie Ben Rice in the two and three holes.

Paul Goldschmidt will bat cleanup, bringing veteran weight behind them. Cody Bellinger bats fifth, followed by Volpe, then catcher Austin Wells.

The bottom of the order features Oswald Peraza in the eight spot, and Jorbit Vivas playing second base and rounding things out at ninth.

The Yankees are hoping that the return of Volpe—and a refreshed lineup—will provide the jolt they need to snap out of their mini-slump.