Yankees get huge boost in the starting rotation

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ starting rotation has faced upheaval this week, with key developments impacting Luis Severino and Domingo German. However, the return of Nestor Cortés could be the boost the Yankees need. Here’s an in-depth look at the recent changes in the Yankees’ starting rotation.

Severino and German: Trust Issues and Troubles

The Yankees have come to the conclusion that Luis Severino can no longer be trusted in the starting rotation. Furthermore, Domingo German was sent to the restricted list due to alcohol abuse. These decisions have left the team in need of reinforcements, and the Yankees have turned to familiar faces and fresh prospects.

The Return of Nestor Cortés

In desperate need of assistance, the Yankees welcomed back Nestor Cortés on Saturday afternoon. After spending several months on the injured list with a shoulder injury, the team is hoping to see a revitalized version of the 28-year-old pitcher.

Cortés’s Previous Performance

Before his injury, Cortés featured a 2.44 ERA and 9.27 strikeouts per nine with a 3.63 xFIP across 158.1 innings. However, he entered Saturday’s game with a 5.16 ERA, some of the worst metrics of his career.

Bouncing Back Against the Astros

Facing a potent Houston Astros team, Cortés pitched 4.0 spectacular innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out eight batters across 64 pitches. The Yankees are keeping him on an innings count, easing him back to full capacity.

Cortés as an Acquisition

One reason General Manager Brian Cashman didn’t make significant trade deadline moves was his view of Cortés as essentially an acquisition. His return after several months of rehab is timely, given Severino’s demotion to the bullpen and German’s absence.

Young Prospects on the Horizon for the Yankees

With the recent shake-up, the Yankees may rely more on options like Clarke Schmidt or even call upon their youngsters, such as Randy Vasquez. The 24-year-old Vasquez posted a 1.17 ERA across 15.1 innings and three starts this year, showing substantial upside.

The Importance of Consistent Starting Pitching

As the Yankees continue their fight to get back in the Wild Card race, consistent starting pitching performances will be crucial for the team’s chances. The blend of experience and fresh talent could be the winning combination for the remainder of the season.

A New Chapter for the Rotation

The New York Yankees’ starting rotation has witnessed both setbacks and promising signs in the past week. The loss of trust in Severino and the challenges faced by German are counterbalanced by the promising return of Cortés and the potential of young prospects like Vasquez. These changes could shape the team’s trajectory as they aim for postseason success, and the coming weeks will be vital in determining the effectiveness of these moves.