Yankees get encouraging update on Anthony Rizzo injury status

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo missed a large part of the New York Yankees’ 2023 season due to a sustained concussion midway through the year. Now, good news has surfaced regarding his recovery.

Yankees: What Caused Rizzo’s Injury and How His Recovery Process is Going

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Rizzo’s agent came out with an update for Yankees nation, saying succinctly:

“Anthony Rizzo, who slumped and then rested after suffering a concussion after a great start early last year, is said by agent Ryan Gleichowski to be doing “great.”

The concussion was caused by a collision with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. during the Yankees’ matchup on May 28. Tatis Jr. was retreating back to first base while Rizzo was attempting to tag him out. Tatis Jr. bumped into Rizzo’s head while Rizzo was crouched down, causing severe whiplash.

Rizzo staggered toward second base before taking a knee and was shaken up by the injury for a considerable amount of time. He was shut down on Sept. 5 as grogginess resurfaced. Now, the good news from his agent gives promise that the star 1B will be ready for Spring training next year.

Yankees Need Rizzo to Make 2024 World Series Push

Rizzo was on pace for roughly 20 home runs and 67 RBIs had he played the full 162-game schedule. He did, however, post his highest strikeout percentage since his rookie season. He’ll look to return to All-Star caliber form in an upcoming year filled with pressure and expectations for the Yankees to return to championship contention.