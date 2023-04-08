Yankees get encouraging news on Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino

Mar 5, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees could be getting some reinforcements to their starting rotation sooner than later. Though the pitching hasn’t been bad, the additions of both Luis Severino and Carlos Rodón will be much welcomed. Rodón, the Yanks’ big acquisition this offseason, is scheduled to throw a live bullpen on Monday, and then it’s only a matter of time until he’s able to get back to action and make his season debut. As for Severino, he’ll be throwing a bullpen on Easter Sunday as he works his way back from the lat injury he suffered.

According to Chris Kirschner, “Aaron Boone said Luis Severino will throw a bullpen Sunday. Carlos Rodón will throw a live BP Monday.” The addition of both guys to the rotation means the Yanks will have that frighteningly elite roto that we had talked about this off-season. Although Montas isn’t going to be a factor until September if at all, the rotation is going to be like a well-oiled machine with these two healthy.

Rodón’s debut is highly anticipated for the Yankees:

Rodón’s 2022 season was the best of his career and was the leading reason behind him getting the 6-year deal with the Yanks, worth $162 million. He tossed 178.0 innings of Cy Young caliber pitching, as he struck out 11.98 guys per nine, walked just 2.63, posted a minuscule 6.5% HR/FB% en route to a 2.88 ERA. He was elite in every facet, and he was the Yanks’ big get this offseason — other than retaining the services of the AL MVP.

Rodón’s left forearm strain seems to be nothing problematic, which is excellent news for both parties. I believe that having Carlos back in the rotation could form the meanest 1-2-3 in all of baseball. Cole has started off the year like a man on a mission, and Nestor is going to continue to shove like Nestor does. Add to that, Rodón and Sevy, and this is a fortified rotation going forward.

Sevy needs to have a big year for his sake and for the Yanks’

Severino returning from injury would be a very welcomed sight, though I still have a few reservations about him working back this quickly. I don’t want Sevy to miss even more time simply because he’s trying to push it and get back as soon as possible. Especially for him, in a contract year, I feel as though it would be the wrong decision to try and hurry back. However, if he’s good to go and feels no discomfort, I say all systems go.

Sevy was excellent last year, though he did miss a large portion of the season due to injury. He posted a 3.18 ERA and a 3.70 FIP in the 102.0 innings he tossed, striking out a steady clip of 9.88 guys per. He’s still one of the better pitchers in baseball when healthy. That’s the problem with Sevy these past few seasons is that it’s “when healthy” with him. I love watching him pitch, and when he’s on, he’s a huge contributor to this team.

Having both guys throwing bullpens is music to every Yankees fan’s ears, and this is just the first major step toward the Yankees putting together that elite rotation we had all presumed they’d start the season with. However, it also means there’s going to have to be a few big decisions made. German, Schmidt, and Jhony Brito all have a current spot in the rotation, but two of their spots will be occupied. It’ll be interesting to see what the Yanks want to do and who comes away with a rotation spot.