Yankees get another great start from new addition in 2-1 loss to Blue Jays

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Following an 11-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers last night, the New York Yankees would head to Dunedin to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an afternoon Spring Training matchup. Getting the start for the Bronx Bombers would be Marcus Stroman, who was fresh off of a dazzling start against the Baltimore Orioles last weekend. Looking to somehow outdo the four innings of scoreless baseball, the right-hander would twirl a brilliant performance against his former ballclub, as the Yankees would get some encouraging signs from his second-consecutive gem.

I would end in another Spring loss for the Yankees, but as always, the results of these games mean little to nothing given how many players participate that won’t get action for the team when the regular season rolls around.

Marcus Stroman Impresses As Yankees Lose Afternoon Contest

Mar 8, 2024; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman would somehow top the performance he had against the Baltimore Orioles, as he threw four no-hit innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-hander was drafted by the Jays out of Duke University in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft, and he had a vintage performance that was beyond impressive. He mixed in all of his pitches well, throwing six different pitches in the outing and showing off an impressive feel for his deep and diverse arsenal. Stroman was also messing with the timing of various hitters, and he looked extremely comfortable on the mound.

The Yankees are hoping he can anchor the middle of their rotation after signing him to a two-year $37 million deal, as he’s expected to be the team’s three starter this upcoming season. Clay Holmes would deliver a clean inning of work, needing just eleven pitches to retire the side in order, adding a strikeout to his line and displaying his usually brilliant sinker-slider mix. It was interesting to see him mix in three four-seamers, but it could potentially serve as a pitch to throw against lefties to keep them honest.

Mar 5, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Yerry De Los Santos would be tagged with the loss as he had a second-straight poor outing out of the bullpen, allowing two runs and not getting through the sixth inning. The right-hander was signed by the Yankees earlier in the winter, and is falling behind the likes of Nick Burdi and Dennis Santana in Spring Training as they battle it out for the open spots created by injuries in the Yankees’ bullpen. Geoffrey Gilbert, a left-handed reliever prospect in the organization, would step in and deliver two pitches to close out the frame and limit the damage to two runs.

Cody Poteet would have another great outing, delivering two scoreless innings with just a hit allowed, striking out a batter as well in the process. He was signed to an MLB deal and still has a Minor League option, but could be seen as rotation or bullpen depth depending on how the Yankees choose to use him. His arsenal is very similar to Michael King’s sporting a four-seamer, sinker, sweeper, and changeup from a lower-slot release, although his pitch quality isn’t as strong obviously.

It was a mostly quiet day on offense for the Yankees, who mustered just one run on five hits, but DJ LeMahieu would show some signs of life with a two-hit day, driving in their sole run of the contest. He’s expected to be both their starting third baseman and leadoff hitter on Opening Day. The Yankees will pick things back up tomorrow afternoon as they’ll travel to play the Minnesota Twins, with Nestor Cortes back on the bump for the Bronx Bombers at 1:05 PM EST.