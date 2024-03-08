Yankees’ star prospect takes another big leap in rehab

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have completely changed the narrative revolving around their outfield this off-season. After failing to put together a competent unit in 2023, general manager Brian Cashman made it a priority to add premium-level talent.

Acquiring Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham completely overhauled the group, but the team still has plenty of young talent rising in the system and preparing to make an impact in the future.

Considering both Soto and Verdugo are in the final year of arbitration and could leave in free agency next season, the Yankees needed to have insurance policies in place. Spencer Jones displayed phenomenal upside during spring training, and 21-year-old Jasson Dominguez is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Dominguez is a switch-hitting power bat who played eight games for the Yanks last season, hitting four homers and seven RBIs with a 162 wRC+. Having already hit a home run off Justin Verlander, Dominguez has a bright future ahead, and the Yankees are excited about his recovery and potential impact.

READ MORE: Yankees’ young flamethrower showing exciting confidence in changeup

The Yankees Are Not Rushing Dominguez Back

Fortunately, his rehab is going remarkably well, with Jack Curry of the YES Network detailing his next steps. Dominguez is already throwing from 75 feet and will begin hitting from both sides of the plate early next week. The expectation is that Dominguez will return over the summer and could rejoin the Yankees later on in the season or work his way back in the minors.

One way or another, Dominguez will likely start in left field come 2025, and Jones profiles perfectly for center. There’s a reason Cashman has refused to trade either of the team’s two top outfield prospects, and they are close to the finish line regarding development and preparations to make the jump to the majors full-time.