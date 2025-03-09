Yankees’ Gerrit Cole replacement is a young prospect ready for the challenge

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are staring down a tough reality with ace Gerrit Cole potentially missing significant time. While there’s no true way to replace an arm like Cole’s, the team must pivot quickly to reinforce their rotation. Their $218 million investment in Max Fried will help, but one of the biggest opportunities could be waiting for 25-year-old prospect, Will Warren.

A Second Chance for Warren

Last season, Warren got a brief taste of the big leagues, but it was far from the debut he had envisioned. Over 22.2 innings, he struggled to a 10.32 ERA, allowing far too many baserunners and failing to put hitters away. His strikeout rate was strong at 11.51 per nine innings, but his command issues, reflected in a rough 45.9% left-on-base rate, prevented him from sticking around.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Rather than dwell on those struggles, Warren spent the offseason refining his mechanics and adjusting his pitch sequencing. The results have been night and day this spring. Over two starts and three total appearances, he has dominated, posting a 1.13 ERA with an improved strikeout-to-walk ratio and significantly better command. His 12.38 strikeouts per nine innings and 100% left-on-base rate show he’s making key adjustments that could allow him to thrive at the MLB level.

Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone has taken notice of Warren’s progression, stating his belief that the young right-hander has the potential to be a successful starter in the league.

“Could be,” Boone said, before the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Astros at the Park of the Palm Beaches, when asked if Warren was the next man up, via the New York Post. “I love how he looks. I feel like there’s no doubt in my mind he has what it takes to be a successful starting pitcher in this league.

A Rotation Taking Shape

The Yankees’ current rotation is starting to settle in, even with Cole’s absence. Fried will lead the way, followed by Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and now Warren.

Stroman was initially on the trade block, but with Luis Gil also sidelined for months, it seems unlikely the Yankees will move him now. He needs to hit 140 innings this season to trigger his 2026 player option, so the Yankees will likely milk every start they can out of him.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Schmidt, who is dealing with a back injury, will miss the first five games but is expected to return shortly after the season starts. That should help stabilize things in the long run, though it doesn’t lessen the immediate blow of losing Cole.

An Opportunity for Warren to Stick

This is a defining moment for Warren. With two major pieces in Cole and Gil out, the Yankees need someone to step up, and Warren is making a strong case to be that guy. His improved command and ability to generate strikeouts make him a much more intriguing option than he was last season.

The Yankees don’t just need someone to eat innings—they need a pitcher who can step up and help keep them afloat until their reinforcements return. If Warren continues to show the progress he’s displayed this spring, he may not just be a temporary fix—he could cement himself as a long-term rotation piece for the Yankees moving forward.