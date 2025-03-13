Yankees’ Gerrit Cole receives small dose of good fortune after elbow surgery

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went under the knife on Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his elbow, an injury that all but guarantees he won’t throw a pitch in the 2025 season. However, there’s a twist—while the expected course of action would’ve been Tommy John surgery, Cole opted for a relatively new approach that could speed up his recovery.

A Different Approach to a Familiar Injury

Instead of undergoing the traditional Tommy John procedure, which can take 14-18 months to fully recover from, Cole received internal bracing—a newer technique designed to reinforce the ligament and reduce inflammation. According to the Yankees, this method could potentially cut down his rehab time, meaning a return within 12 months is on the table rather than an extended absence that could stretch deep into 2026.

While the surgery is still a major setback, the Yankees and Cole are hoping this method will allow him to return closer to his previous form sooner rather than later. The right-hander’s ability to bounce back will be key, especially given that he’s under contract for several more seasons at $36 million per year.

What This Means for the Yankees’ Rotation

Even with a slightly more optimistic timeline, losing Cole for the entire 2025 season is a crushing blow. The Yankees entered spring training with one of the most dominant projected rotations in baseball, but within a few weeks, they’ve seen that group fall apart. Luis Gil is out for at least three months with a high-grade lat strain, and Clarke Schmidt is still ramping up from his own back issue.

With Cole out, the Yankees will rely heavily on their $218 million offseason acquisition, Max Fried, to serve as the team’s ace. Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and rookie Will Warren round out the rotation for now, but depth remains a glaring concern.

A Small Dose of Good News in a Rough Month

While the Yankees’ pitching situation remains in disarray, Cole’s surgery at least offers a glimmer of hope for the long-term outlook. If all goes well with his rehab, he could be back in 2026 without the typical prolonged recovery that comes with Tommy John surgery. For now, though, the Yankees will have to find a way to get through 2025 without their best arm.