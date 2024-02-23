Yankees’ Gerrit Cole & Austin Wells are rapidly developing camaraderie in 2024 Spring Training

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have another reason to feel exuberant about their pitching for the upcoming 2024 MLB season. Reigning American League Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole and catcher Austin Wells have been gelling in bullpen sessions as the team prepares for their first Spring Training matchup on Feb. 24.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole and Austin Wells’ chemistry is offering a promising outlook for 2024

As Greg Joyce of the New York Post reported, Cole and Wells’ connection has impressed manager Aaron Boone and given both players strong conviction in their ability to translate what they’re establishing onto the diamond next season. Joyce shared this quote from Wells on the dynamic:

“It gives me confidence and the more I catch him, the more confidence that I have too, just to be able to help be the battery with him and be there to help guide him and him guide me as well,” Wells said. “I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship and continuing to build hopefully his trust.”

Wells’ reflection is a major positive for the Yankees. They lost starter Kyle Higashioka to the San Diego Padres this winter. Higashioka started 92 games in Pinstripes last year.

Between Wells, Jose Trevino, and Ben Rortvedt, Cole will have several gloves to aim for in 2024. Though, Wells’ stout bat, exemplified by his team-leading .748 OPS among all Yankees catchers, added to his .994 fielding percentage which also outpaces his peers, makes him a viable weapon that could take the next step next season.

Cole is as sure as Wells of their ability to dominate opposing hitters & baserunners together next season

Cole also feels strongly about his connection with the 24-year-old. He labeled Well’s communication and leadership skills as “exceptional” while also boasting about his baseball IQ.

Things seem to be going right for the Yankees. Both players are on the same page and standout pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. is also progressing well following an injury that marred his previous campaign. Boone has a lot to work with in 2024. A lot in a good way.