Yankees were hesitant to deal these 3 prospects in trade conversations

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

Hal Steinbrenner addressed the media earlier today and spoke on the state of the New York Yankees and what they could be on the horizon for the team. Among the things mentioned, Steinbrenner also talked about prospects who came up in trade conversations, and interestingly enough he even spoke on names who the team wasn’t keen to trade. Spencer Jones, Chase Hampton, and Will Warren were all mentioned as names the Yankees weren’t looking to trade, as they’re viewed as integral pieces to their future.

Whether we’ll see them this year or next remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the team is hesitant about trading their crop of top prospects in any trade talks at the moment.

Yankees Aren’t Rushing to Trade Top Prospects

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Chase Hampton (86) works out during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The future looks bright for the Yankees thanks to an excellent farm system that has gained plenty of praise in the offseason. Part of the hype comes from their improved drafting in recent years, with the 2022 MLB Draft being an excellent example of how far they’ve come in that regard. The Yankees selected three different players on Baseball America’s top-100 list in that draft, headlined by outfield phenom Spencer Jones who the team has high hopes for entering camp.

Coming off of his first full season with the organization, Jones has impressed many with his excellent physical tools that have allowed him to be a threat in all regards. He’s a remarkably gifted athlete with great speed and power, playing a brilliant centerfield while also swiping over 40 bases between High-A and Double-A. The Yankees are hoping that the work he’s put in over the offseason to drive the ball in the air more will result in better power numbers, and there’s a lot of excitement about the player he could become if he reaches his potential.

Vanderbilt right fielder Spencer Jones (34) hits a single against Texas A&M during the eighth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 28, 2022. Vandy Tam Base 042822 An 010

Chase Hampton would be selected in the sixth round of that year’s draft, and he has some of the best stuff in all of Minor League Baseball. Featuring a fastball that has gotten incredible reviews, the 22-year-old is looking to have a huge sophomore season and make his way to Triple-A or even the Major Leagues if he can have a strong Spring Training and get off to a fast start at the Minor League level.

His brilliant array of pitches have garnered comparisons to Gerrit Cole, and there’s a lot of buzz about what he can do in after an excellent year in 2023.

READ MORE: Yankees top pitching prospect could be primed for a big 2024 season

Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Hal Steinbrenner during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Will Warren had also been mentioned by Hal Steinbrenner, and he’s the most likely to make his Major League debut this season as he’s already conquered Triple-A. The Yankees are likely to promote him at some point during the season, and Aaron Boone has been adamant that the 24-year-old is a starting pitcher and will be used as such. Barring an injury we’ll see Warren in Triple-A getting stretched out and being prepared for an injury at any moment.

The upcoming regular season is of course the biggest focus for the New York Yankees, but as they keep a watchful eye on what their future looks like, they’re hoping to hang onto these three talented prospects.